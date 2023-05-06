Why is it that the President doesn’t have to negotiate with the Republicans. If the President doesn’t negotiate, then he is responsible for the government’s default. BOTH sides have a responsibility. BOTH sides can be held responsible, not just one.

Builders, how about focusing on some townhomes for all us retirees, instead of all these apartments. Just a thought.

Driving is a privilege. Please pay attention and follow the rules of the road. Accidents can be fatal.

I suggest carrying pepper spray while outside – not for the people but for the dogs. I'm not going to wait to be bitten when an off-leash animal runs up to me and my dog and my kids.

While I have empathy for Corral Drive /South West kids having to walk through red dirt to get to school, how about RCAS getting some cooling systems going at North Middle School. Classrooms in the fall are sweltering hot. One is an inconvenience, the other is just plain dangerous.

Why is it that there must be a fire going in or near Rapid City? If there isn't one going they will start one to pollute the air in Rapid. They are not happy unless something is burning. The air in Rapid City is terrible.