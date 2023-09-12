As a local teacher retiring soon, I worry about our students and our district with the critical teacher shortage. Maybe our Governor could do what the North Dakota Governor is doing and assign a task force into actually retaining and recruiting new teachers, instead of focusing on her future political ambitions.

It was wonderful hearing how proud the senator from Montana is of South Dakota during his speech at the SDGOP’s Monumental Leaders Rally in Rapid City. I found it a shame that not one of our own congressmen cared enough to attend, and their noted absence was a disgrace. You either stand with your party, or you stand against it.

Why are they redoing Catron Boulevard when it was just finished a few years ago? There are so many other areas in Rapid City that are much older and in more need of repairs, like Canyon Lake area, Robbinsdale area, etc.

Teacher pay does need to be improved. However, the dealing with disrespectful and disorderly students is also a problem, often with little or no backup from administration. This behavior also contributes to the lack of qualified substitutes. Perhaps it’s time to establish behavior standards that are enforced.