I wonder why anyone would expect our Senators and Representative to attend a campaign rally for Trump and Noem. I don't think it is any secret that Thune, Rounds and Johnson are not supporting another Trump presidency.

John Thune received the biggest boo of the night at Trump’s rally in Rapid City. He is an embarrassment to the party and anything resembling a conservative. Pretty bad when a Montana senator has to come to a SD “leadership” event.

Brett Favre, Tom Brady and now Aaron Rogers...very successful athletes whose egos wouldn't let them quit football when they were at the top of their game, and who will now be remembered as has-beens.

Rapid City deals with the homeless problem by refusing to provide shelter for the homeless. This actually makes sense to a conservative.

To the Two Cents contributor who said "You either stand with us or you stand against us" — there's our country's problem in a nutshell — being so rigid and close-minded that you can't even listen to or appreciate a different opinion. You don't know what you don't know.