So, having forced out the Chair of the SD Democratic Party, Shane Merrill now wants to replace her and rebuild the Party ala George McGovern in the 1950s. What a surprise! Mr. Merrill, I knew George McGovern. He was a friend, Mr. Merrill, you’re no George McGovern! There is no reason to be a Democrat in South Dakota anymore.

Thank you to our congressmen, Mike Rounds, John Thune and Dusty Johnson who had the courage and common sense to skip the Trump rally in Rapid City. The Republican party I belong to does not condone the Jan. 6th insurrection and the beating of our police officers at the Capitol. Trump’s statement that if elected he plans to pardon those convicted of assaults during the insurrection, shows that he does not support our law enforcement officers. Perhaps Mr. Trump should start a new party so that the Republican party can again be a party that we can be proud of.