I have to agree that Senators Thune, Senator Rounds, and Representative Johnson are a disgrace, but it’s not because they did not attend the Trump rally; it is because they have repeatedly put party before country. For the record, I am a lifetime registered Republican.

How presumptuous of the person who said that refusing shelter to the homeless makes a person a conservative. I am a conservative republican but I have values and morals and believe the location proposed for the Hope Center would have been perfect. It is not what most people consider a family neighborhood area and would be an excellent location for the homeless population to be sheltered. You’re the problem by assuming that all conservatives don’t want to provide housing when in fact, my opinion and that of many conservatives in our city, are exactly the opposite.

Could someone tell Noem to stop referring to South Dakotans as “my people”. A growing percentage of us are most certainly not “her people”, and this isn’t North Korea.

In response to the contributor who wrote that there is no reason to be a Democrat in SD today, au contraire. There's a plethora of reasons to negate the ultra rightwing policies that make many aspects of our lives unpalatable.