Watching children and families enjoying the new playground equipment at Sioux Park is a real joy. Thanks to the RC Parks Dept. for all they do to make our park system one of the finest anywhere.

I agree with the Pope that too many American Catholics have conflated religion and politics with the end result being a diminution in the meaning of the Catholic faith. Twisting religion to justify hate and discrimination runs counter to the teachings of Jesus, who, when asked which law was the most important, told us to love one another.

Shame on Governor Noem and her administration! They should be doing all they can to ensure that the children in SD are getting enough to eat. Noem and her well-fed staff should try going hungry if they think it's too difficult to figure out how to administer a much-needed food program.

With a rookie Mayor and an inept Chief of Police, what could possibly go wrong with the Park Ranger Program? It's not illegal to sleep in a park.