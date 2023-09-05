It’s Labor Day. A big thank you to all of you who go to work each day to keep our world turning. We all need you to do what you do. We need the gal who answers the phone at the insurance agency and the guy who washes the dishes at the restaurant. We need you all and appreciate you doing what you do. Thanks for going to work today, workers.

The Rapid City Pothole repair crew is fantastic! I’ve emailed them twice over the last year and each time, the crew has arrived and filled the potholes in less than an hour. Thanks for doing a great job!

The best thing you can you give anyone is a smile — so if you see anyone without one, share one of yours with them.

RCAS: So you’re brainstorming ways to recruit and retain educators. Simple. PAY THEM. This state is second to the last in teacher pay. Why would teachers want to come here or stay when they can make a whole lot more in other states.

Even if you feel you have a better solution, you are still breaking the law if your dog is not leashed in Rapid City's parks.