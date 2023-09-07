Kristi is now saying there are plenty of jobs to be had in the freest state in America. Where exactly are those people going to live when we have a gargantuan housing crisis and how is the state free when she vetoes legislation the people voted for?

We’re beaten down at every turn by “greenies” saying the use of fossil fuels is destroying our atmosphere. What about four months of uncontrollable wildfires in Canada burning millions of acres of forest that “greenies” protect from proper management? Has anyone quantified the amount of CO, CO2, and other gases introduced into our atmosphere by these wildfires?

If FEMA is running out of money, as the Journal's Tuesday article suggests, perhaps it is time to stop the flow of US dollars to Ukraine. Keep our taxpayer dollars at home.

I respect all those honored by the SD Hall of Fame but continue to remind them that the people who do all the work to enable these folks to be so honored are never considered. The volunteer first responders (Fire, EMS and SAR) never make the list. Many of them invest 500 or more hours a year for no pay and, certainly, little to no recognition to protect their community. One lost his life doing just that in Huron on Monday. Most first responders are volunteer and work in obscurity. We need to change that.