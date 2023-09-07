An estimated $700,000 (maybe more) raised for Trump’s lawyers’ fees. Rapid City should be so proud to continue paying his legal expenses!

It’s easy to understand why RCAS has so many unfilled paraeducator positions. When a first-year para doesn’t earn enough money to purchase family healthcare and have gas money to get to the job, that’s a problem.

A drive through the East Blvd. North area at any time of day or night should make it clear to councilmen (sic) and others that that area is a perfect location for the Hope Center, considering how many potential clients it could serve in that spot.

Discontinuing aid to Ukraine will not solve any U.S. budget problems. What it would do is severely damage our national security as our aid to Ukraine limits Russia's ability to destroy our NATO partners.

Journal Article: AGs ask FDA to protect children from e-cigs. Maybe we should ask parents to protect their kids from e-cigs. Get involved with your kids' lives and get them and you off your phones and sit down and have family time.