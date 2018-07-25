The innovation business is booming in Rapid City.
Ascent Innovation announced in late June that it is going to build a second business incubator near the city’s evolving downtown area. Ascent was previously known as the Black Hills Business Development Center, which has experienced rapid growth in recent years with its incubator on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus.
The current innovation center is filled to capacity with 23 companies that employ 112 full-time workers and 51 interns from the School of Mines and Black Hills State University. Even more impressive is the estimated annual total payroll of $4.9 million with average wages of around $74,000. Overall, the incubator has helped create 30 businesses and 400 jobs, according to its website.
These are numbers that would bring a smile to most any economic development official and helps define the innovation center as a success story. Now, it is poised to grow and expand its capacity to entice School of Mines’ graduates to remain in the area and create high-paying jobs for a community that desperately needs them.
Earlier this month, the Journal reported on plans that call for a 40,000-square-foot building and parking lot at 108 E. 8th St., which is near the post office and a fire station.
According to Ascent Innovation ‘s Executive Director Terri Haverly, construction should begin next spring and take about 18 months to complete. The goal, she said, is to construct a building that “people will be proud of.”
What made this expansion possible — besides the hard work of the staff and the entrepreneurs/innovators that provide the jet fuel for the incubator — was Mayor Steve Allender’s desire in November 2017 to donate land valued at $1.6 million to the Rapid City Economic Development Foundation, which operates the center.
The lot was purchased for $1.2 million in 2012 and was destined to eventually be the location of a new main fire station. The plan, however, was put on hold and Allender saw an opportunity that was later approved by the City Council.
“This would create better opportunities for Mines graduates to start up their own businesses here as opposed to other places,” he said in an interview at the time.
Allender, not unexpectedly, was criticized by some for donating city land to the economic development group. The critiques didn't see any value in the decision.
Now, however, it is becoming clear that the public/private partnership is becoming the birthplace for businesses that could help Rapid City continue growing in a rapidly changing economy.
To date, technology companies like VRC Metal Systems that now does work for the Air Force, Property Meld, Innovative Systems, Nanocoatings Inc., CHR Solutions, B9Creations, Amptech and 7400 Circuits are in the midst of creating new jobs while making Rapid City a member of the modern economy, which is where any community should want to be.
The future is here. Fortunately, the city has had the vision to see that and the benefits could be many if it stays the course.