Archery Champions will be crowned at 2022 GFP-NASP Tournament

Young people from across South Dakota will show off their archery skills at the 13th annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament.

The tournament will be held on Friday, April 1, at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D. The event includes both a Bull’s Eye Target Tournament and a 3D Target Tournament.

The tournament is sponsored by South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) and will include hundreds of young archers from across the state. Students will compete for individual and team honors in three age divisions.

The top three individuals from both genders, as well as team winners, will receive trophies. The overall individual winners from both the Bulls Eye and 3D Tournament will receive a free custom-made bow courtesy of GFP. All students receive a free tournament T-shirt.

Students who participate in NASP within their schools or home school program are eligible for the competition.

“It is an honor for GFP to work in cooperation with local school districts on these tournaments.” stated Brandon Maahs, GFP’s NASP Coordinator. “Studies have shown that students who participate in NASP like school better and attend school more often. NASP is a positive partnership between GFP and local school districts.”

