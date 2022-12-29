Avian flu likely to blame for dead geese found at Canyon Lake Park

A highly transmissible strain of avian influenza is likely to blame after dozens of geese were found dead across Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City.

City officials said on Thursday they’re working with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks to educate the public on what to do — and what not to do — to protect themselves, domesticated birds and the thousands of waterfowl that call Canyon Lake home.

“Even before the avian flu outbreaks, the public has been advised not to approach or feed the waterfowl,” said City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler. “We are not discouraging the public from enjoying Canyon Lake. We are making the public aware they may encounter waterfowl carcasses or unusual behavior among some birds, and also advising precautions and actions they can take.”

According to a city news release, GF&P has reported a significant number of bird flu cases in snow geese and other migratory waterfowl in recent weeks.

“Cold weather and freezing conditions this time of year concentrate migrating waterfowl and create ideal conditions for the spread of avian influenza,” said Nick Harrington, communications manager for South Dakota GFP. “Mortalities are occurring wherever these birds are staging, much like they did this spring. We expect this will continue until migrating waterfowl leave South Dakota or enough birds have been exposed to reduce transmission.”

South Dakota saw avian bird flu in 2008 and 2015, but GF&P said wild bird mortality didn’t occur in either of those outbreaks.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in both domestic and wild birds in South Dakota. It spreads from direct bird-to-bird contact or contact with infected materials.

“This particular strain appears to be more severe in that it impacts wild birds, and more transmissible among these wild bird populations. With the spring migration, large numbers of birds are mixing together and moving across the landscape. The good news is that like the human flu, as the weather gets warmer, the virus is less present,” said Rocco Murano, GF&P senior waterfowl biologist, earlier this year.

The Black Hills Raptor Center said a sample was sent from one of their rescues to the state lab on Wednesday. The ferruginous hawk that was tested came from the Vale area.

“The educational raptors that we work with are all healthy and well,” said Executive Director Maggie Engler. “However, our organization is curtailing the birds that we bring in that are sick or injured, because we cannot run the risk of the flu being transmitted to the birds that we care for on a daily basis. Avian influenza is almost 100% fatal in birds of prey.”

HPAI is similar to the seasonal flu in humans, and is rarely transmitted between birds and people, according to GF&P. Still, the agency said it is important to take precautions when handling game, like wearing rubber gloves, checking and cleaning equipment, and cooking all game to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those recreating in Canyon Lake Park should avoid touching birds — dead or alive. Anyone with birds at home should disinfect their shoes and clothes to prevent potential contamination.

Symptoms to watch for include unusual behavior, loss of coordination and inability to walk or fly properly in waterfowl, raptors, birds or avian scavengers. Game, Fish and Parks officials are asking the public to report any sick or dead birds for documentation by calling Outdoor Campus West at (605) 394-2310.

Biegler said his staff will be monitoring Canyon Lake and retrieving the dead birds as they're found.