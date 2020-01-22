BHPFA collaborates with The Nature Conservancy
Since launching in 2018, Black Hills Parks & Forests Association (BHPFA)’s Adopt-A-Bison program has been greatly successful, raising close to $35,000 for the conservation of Wind Cave National Park’s bison herd. In 2019, the funding provided ten GPS radio collars that will help park biologists’ better understand movement patterns of female bison.
Recently, BHPFA had a unique opportunity to collaborate with The Nature Conservancy and Charley Harper Studios of Cincinnati, Ohio, to benefit the Adopt-A-Bison program. Inspired by Wind Cave National Park’s bison herd, Charley Harper Studios generously donated a special edition, never released Charley Harper print “American Bison” to raise funds for the program. The prints cost $150 and come with a certificate of authenticity, proceeds from the print go directly into the Adopt-A-Bison fund.
“This was such an exciting project to work on and is a perfect partnership for BHPFA. We are honored to present this rarely seen Charley Harper image to the public for the benefit of this unique bison herd,” said BHPFA Director Patty Ressler. BHPFA is proud to partner with Wind Cave National Park and The Nature Conservancy in supporting the conservation and genetic diversity of their bison. If you are interested in purchasing the print, visit www.blackhillsparks.org, or call (605)745-7020.
BHPFA is an official non-profit partner of Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the National Grasslands Visitor Center. BHPFA operates 14 retail stores for these five agencies. A portion of store proceeds is provided to the partners for educational materials and programs. The 2020 allocation to partners is $79,300. This significant funding fills gaps left by federal funding shortfalls and allows BHPFA partners to fulfill their critical missions of sustaining and preserving our natural legacies. For more information about Black Hills Parks & Forests Association, check out the website at www.blackhillsparks.org or call 605-745-7020.
Bighorn sheep coming to MHA reservation
BISMARCK, N.D. — A new agreement between the state and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation means bighorn sheep could be roaming the reservation in the next couple weeks.
North Dakota Game and Fish director Terry Steinwand says 30 to 40 bighorns will be brought to North Dakota once they are captured on a Montana reservation. They'll be released in the Mandaree and Twin Buttes areas.
The Bismarck Tribune says the state-tribal agreement includes a provision for a ram hunting season. Williams says that will depend on how well the animals to in their new habitat.
"If the population does well enough and to where there's mature rams out there, that's something that our agency and Three Affiliated Tribes will be in discussion about, and then we're going to be sharing those licenses for that opportunity," Williams said.
The pact is the third such agreement between the state and tribal nation.
The others are twin agreements with MHA Nation in 2008 related to hunting and fishing access issues and a 2017 pact with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe for an elk hunting season.