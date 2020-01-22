BHPFA collaborates with The Nature Conservancy

BHPFA is an official non-profit partner of Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the National Grasslands Visitor Center. BHPFA operates 14 retail stores for these five agencies. A portion of store proceeds is provided to the partners for educational materials and programs. The 2020 allocation to partners is $79,300. This significant funding fills gaps left by federal funding shortfalls and allows BHPFA partners to fulfill their critical missions of sustaining and preserving our natural legacies. For more information about Black Hills Parks & Forests Association, check out the website at www.blackhillsparks.org or call 605-745-7020.

Bighorn sheep coming to MHA reservation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A new agreement between the state and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation means bighorn sheep could be roaming the reservation in the next couple weeks.

North Dakota Game and Fish director Terry Steinwand says 30 to 40 bighorns will be brought to North Dakota once they are captured on a Montana reservation. They'll be released in the Mandaree and Twin Buttes areas.