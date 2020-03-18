Bighorn sheep season will have increased opportunities

PIERRE – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission voted to allow up to a total of eight bighorn sheep licenses for the 2020 season. Of the eight licenses, one will be an auction license and the revenue specifically used for bighorn sheep management.

The commission also established a new hunting unit in Custer and Pennington counties, modified an existing hunting unit for Custer and Fall River counties and re-established a hunting unit in Custer State Park.

GFP changes tundra swan, duck, youth waterfowl seasons

PIERRE – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission finalized changes to three waterfowl hunting seasons at their March meeting.

The changes reduce the number of available resident tundra swan hunting licenses from 1,425 to 1,100 and nonresident licenses from 250 to 200. This reduction in licenses comes from the recommendation of the Central Flyway Council and was adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.