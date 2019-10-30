Custer State Park to hold annual bison auction
The 2019 Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction will be held on Saturday at the park’s visitor center where approximately 432 head will be available for sale.
This year’s offerings include 25 mature bred cows, 32 mature open cows, 20 two-year-old bred heifers, 20 open two-year-old heifers, 83 yearling heifers, 70 heifer calves, 104 bull calves, 52 yearling bulls, 11 two-year-old breeding bulls and 15 two-year-old grade bulls.
The video and online auction will begin at 10 a.m. MDT at the Custer State Park visitor center, located 15 miles east of Custer on Highway 16A, near the junction of the Wildlife Loop Road and Highway 16A.
“Due to excellent range conditions and high calving rates, the park has a larger quantity of animals to offer this year,” said Chad Kremer, bison herd manager. “The change to a video auction rather than a live auction has also been positive. It reduces the stress on the buffalo and expedites the entire process.”
The internet auction, going on its eighth year, has helped reach buyers who wouldn’t have been reached in the past.
For the past 54 years, the park has made its surplus bison available for sale to the private sector. A significant amount of park revenue comes from the bison sale and goes toward continued operations of the state park system.
For additional information about the upcoming bison auction, contact Custer State Park at 605.255.4515 or email questions to CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.
GFP Commission creates deer and elk carcass transportation
CHAMBERLAIN – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission has created regulations for the transportation and disposal of deer and elk carcasses from other states and from hunting units within South Dakota's confirmed chronic wasting disease (CWD) areas. The new regulations will not go into effect until the 2020 hunting seasons.
The commission created three regulations to help reduce the spread of CWD.
Defined the geographic area comprising South Dakota’s known CWD endemic area:
• Deer Hunting Units: CUD-CU1, BHD-BH1, BHD-BD1, BHD-BD2, WRD-02A, WRD-21A, WRD-21B, WRD-27A, WRD-27B and WRD-27L.
• Elk Hunting Units: CUE-CU1, CEE-CU1, BHE-H1, BHE-H2, BHE-H3, BHE-H4, BHE-H5, BHE-H7, BHE-H9 and PRE-27A.
Established carcass disposal requirements for hunters, taxidermists and game processors:
• A hunter, game processor or taxidermist shall dispose of all remaining deer or elk carcass parts taken from another state, or a known South Dakota CWD endemic area directly to or with a waste management provider that delivers to a permitted landfill when non-commercial or commercial meat processing and taxidermy has concluded.
• Deer and elk carcasses taken from a known South Dakota CWD endemic area that test negative for CWD from a verified test sponsored by the Department would be exempt from this disposal regulation.
• Any recipient of such gift of wildlife as described above shall follow this deer or elk carcass disposal requirement.
Established requirements for carcass movement within South Dakota (intrastate) and carcass movement into South Dakota from another state (interstate):
• Whole or partial deer or elk carcasses and head with antlers attached may be transported from a known South Dakota CWD endemic area, or another state, only if delivered to a licensed taxidermist, commercial processor or to the hunter’s domicile and disposed of as described in the CWD disposal regulations.
• Whole or partial deer or elk carcasses and head with antlers traveling through South Dakota are exempt from this regulation.
To learn how you can help slow the spread of CWD, visit gfp.sd.gov/what-can-i-do.