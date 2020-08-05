Fishing Line | Aug. 5

Fishing activity continues to slow — a 50% percent decline in numbers reported in spots — from high volume of anglers at work earlier in the summer, a likely reaction to social distancing mindset gaining traction out of initial Covid-19 concerns. Fishing success has fallen off somewhat as well though limits of most species are doable at the right time on the right body of water.
The activity — anglers in action — will take a further dip next week as motorcycles take possession of the area making for traffic concerns on Black Hills highways.
And area bait shops will curtail operations to some extent as well, and so make sure that desired bait(s) are available prior to stowing gear and packing a lunch.
Nonetheless, given that fishermen will fish, here’s a look at what’s been happening in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: No change in walleye activity as the bite remains in a summer long slump. There is crappie action available near the south marina and near the trees in Horsehead. Crappie are suspended at depths of five foot and responding to small jigs and minnows. Also, for those inclined, carp activity is on the uptick at present.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though the walleye bite had slowed a bit during the last couple weeks, the bite took off again following last week’s period of stormy weather. Walleye remain scattered both in terms of location and depths. Once located, nice fish in the 20 inch plus range are showing up on nightcrawler/spinner rigs.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fishing has been good on Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks as grasshopper populations becomes more active. Trout tend to become more aggressive with such stimuli. Warmer weather ahead will put a premium on early morning or late afternoon activity.
Deerfield Lake: Trout activity continues with boat fishermen limiting out on spinners and lures.
Horsethief Lake: Good trout action reported in late afternoon hours and trout spinners, powerbait or nightcrawlers the baits of choice.
Pactola Reservoir: The rainbow trout bite continues with shore and boat fishermen picking up 18-20-inch specimens. Also, some northern pike are showing up though the fish taken are on the small side. Pike have been hitting bass spinners among other bait options. And bluegill action continues on bobber and crawler setups.
Prairie Dams: For those looking for a little flatland action, prairie dams are fishing well for bass, bluegill and perch.
Roubaix Lake: Trout activity is picking up with shore fishermen finding good action at present on powerbait or nightcrawlers.
Sheridan Lake: A late afternoon largemouth bass bite commenced last week with top-water lures reportedly working best. Also, perch and bluegill remain active in bays and near buoys with schools typically suspended a few feet off the bottom. Also, a few northern pike have been caught near Spring Creek inlet on chubs.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains excellent with fish showing up in 15-30 foot of water depending upon depth and responding to Lindy rigs or spinners with crawlers. Plenty of smallmouth bass and catfish activity as well. Some salmon action reported above dam on spoons and squid.
Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye are the norm though with a little more work required than above the dam. And amid lots of boat traffic. Fish are at depths of 25 foot and responding to bouncers with crawlers or minnows.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains slow near Chamberlain with better luck reported farther south in Platte area. Bouncer/crawler rigs at depths of 15-25 foot of water are working best.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!