Fishing Line | Aug. 5

Fishing activity continues to slow — a 50% percent decline in numbers reported in spots — from high volume of anglers at work earlier in the summer, a likely reaction to social distancing mindset gaining traction out of initial Covid-19 concerns. Fishing success has fallen off somewhat as well though limits of most species are doable at the right time on the right body of water.

The activity — anglers in action — will take a further dip next week as motorcycles take possession of the area making for traffic concerns on Black Hills highways.

And area bait shops will curtail operations to some extent as well, and so make sure that desired bait(s) are available prior to stowing gear and packing a lunch.

Nonetheless, given that fishermen will fish, here’s a look at what’s been happening in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: No change in walleye activity as the bite remains in a summer long slump. There is crappie action available near the south marina and near the trees in Horsehead. Crappie are suspended at depths of five foot and responding to small jigs and minnows. Also, for those inclined, carp activity is on the uptick at present.