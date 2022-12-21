Fishing Line: Christmas Day forecast looks promising for ice fishermen

A pre-Christmas forecast with below zero temperatures and snow showers mixed in, contributing to road closures and icy conditions elsewhere, will likely spell gloom for all but the most super dedicated ice fishing practitioners.

Though Christmas Day and the week following should offer up some more pleasant outdoor conditions, as the weather will take a dramatic turn for the better with temps soaring into the high 40’s.

And hopefully it serves as a prelude to an excellent 2022-23 ice fishing season in the Black Hills area.

At present, the high country is the go-to locations as smaller lakes are producing plenty of trout action while some of the larger bodies of water are providing trout, panfish and pike activity. Fortunately, the central and southern hills received the lowest amounts of snowfall and will be more readily accessible.

The larger prairie lakes nearby remain mostly out of service presently as temps and extreme winds slow fishing activity at Orman. And though Angostura has frozen over, safe ice remains a concern and fishing activity remains on hold.

And for those who may have a bit of Christmas shopping yet to do, remember the angler’s creed: You can’t but happiness, but you can buy fishing gear and that’s kind of the same thing.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake has reportedly frozen over though ice is likely unsafe.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Inclement weather has limited access and fishing activity.

Bismarck Lake: Six to eight inches of ice along with an active rainbow trout bite.

Custer State Park Lakes: Solid ice in most locations. Trout have been active.

Deerfield Reservoir: Lake is frozen over with six plus inches of ice in bays and in dam area. Mid-lake merits caution. Perch, typically small, have been active.

Lacota Lake: Five inches of ice reported and with some rainbow trout activity.

Mitchell Lake: Six plus inches of ice reported and a trout active on waxworms and maggots.

Pactola Reservoir: The main lake has reportedly frozen over though fishing activity has been restricted to bays and some shoreline locations. Some trout activity reported and a pike bite picking up in Jenney Gulch where ice depths are in the six inch plus depths.

Roubaix Lake: Solid ice though larger snow levels in that area has created heavier snow levels on the lake.

Sheridan Lake: Six to eight inches of ice reported near marinas and some shorelines. The lake often has pressure ridges, a situation made more hazardous with snow covered surfaces. Trout and perch activity reported (lake wide) and pike action near Hwy. 385).

Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches of ice, particularly on north and west sides of lake. Crappie have been active as well as bluegill, and pike.

Lakes Oahe: Weather has shut down fishing activity though for the most part though activity should pick up considerably next week.

Lake Sharpe: See above.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity reported in the Chamberlain area, weather permitting.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: January 29th. Perch and Northern pike divisions with $3,000 in cash and prizes. Pre-registration only. Applications available at area sporting goods locations as well as other locations. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report. :