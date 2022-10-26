Fishing Line: Diehard fishermen testing waters despite difficult conditions

For fishermen of the true-blood variety—a group that constitutes the majority of anglers in late October—a little cold weather is but a minor inconvenience, with one notable exception: days where brisk breezes predominate and send wind-chill numbers soaring and hats and caps flying.

Those conditions have been quite common during the last few weeks contributing to a downturn in fishing activity in the area. Unfortunate perhaps in that late fall fishing can be a treat as species don the feedbag in anticipation of the much colder days ahead.

While the late season walleye bite in Angostura and Orman should ramp up somewhat in the next week or so, the Black Hills higher elevation lakes will continue to produce trout and panfish activity. And area streams are offering trout for the taking.

Regardless of weather conditions, diehard fishermen will be testing the waters despite less than amiable conditions (considering a bit of numbness on fingertips an understandable fee for enjoying their favorite pastime). And the next week does dangle promise for all as temperatures are expected to hover around sixty degrees before a rapid drop-off occurs toward the end of next week.

With that possibility on the horizon, ice fishing enthusiasts might consider making plans to attend the 14th annual Dakota Angler Ice Fishing Institute (billed as the 2nd largest ice fishing show in North America) on November 11-13 at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains hit-and-miss though crappie, catfish and smallmouth bass remain active with most of the action occurring in shallows and weedy areas on lures and spinners. The south marina area and in bays have been the hot spot for crappies, and bass. With walleye moving into shallow waters in search of baitfish, bite should improve.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye are fattening up for winter by chasing schools of shad. With that, anglers (small in numbers but big in try) are locating the school of shad and working minnow presentations into the mix and finding a few overs though unders are more plentiful. Minnow presentations are the bait of choice. White bass and catfish are being caught on occasion as well.

Black Hills Area Streams: Trout bite remains steady in Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks. Hoppers and terrestrials are working well. With fall foliage and streams that accommodate both expert and novice fly fishermen, Black Hills streams are an excellent locale for a autumn fishing experience.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity has been slow. Trout and perch should still be feeding, and northern pike activity should be picking up. Minnows, spinners and flies are working best for trout and perch while northerns typically respond to large minnows and chubs.

Pactola Reservoir: Coves and bays continue to produce rainbow trout and crappie bites, particularly near the south marina area. Fish have been responding to leeches, worms, and small streamer patterns as well as spinners with spoons and cowbells. Some pike activity likely found in bays with the possibility of a laker or two at depth.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and panfish bites continue. Area near dam has been a hotspot though fish are scattered. Though there haven’t been reports of a lot of pike activity to date, the bite should start to pick up, particularly along Hwy. 385.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity has reportedly been steady in the Gettysburg area when weather conditions allow though somewhat slower in the Spring and Cow Creeks areas. Minnows, jigs and bottom bouncers worked in 10-20 feet of water has been working best. Also, but a couple of weeks remaining in the salmon fishing season. For “blast and cast” enthusiasts, pheasant hunting in Central South Dakota has been one of the best in recent years.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite has been steady though limiting out can be a chore as smaller fish are commonly caught. Farm Island area has been productive. Fish are shallow—10 feet or less—and responding to minnow and plugs or minnow with bottom bouncer or jig. Smallmouth bass have been active as well.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has been inconsistent though some nice-sized fish—15-18 inches—are beginning to show up. Pulling crankbaits and minnows in 10-16 feet of water is working best. Fish are typically small and sorting generally required. Larger fish have been showing up farther south in the Platte area though bite is inconsistent.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.