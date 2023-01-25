Fishing Line: High country lakes yield promising catch for ice fishermen

Well, so much for pleasant weather with which to experience ice fishing opportunities at the multitude of Black Hills unique ice fishing venues. Snowy conditions are expected to visit the area this weekend followed by a stretch of single digit temp days.

Unfortunate perhaps but ice fishermen are intrepid both by nature and necessity, and usually need but a faint rumor of an active bite and the spirit is willing.

As has been the case in recent weeks, a trip to the high country will likely be in order as prairie lakes have been “dead sea” zones recently. And area streams will be out of commission due to sub-freezing temperatures.

Fortunately, the high country continues to produce plenty of trout action in smaller lakes while the larger waters are currently yielding crappie, perch, and pike.

So, while cold weather, and plenty of it, is in the offing, the forecast does offer a glimmer of hope. A drop in barometric pressure is often signals good fishing opportunities.

Bear Butte: Rumors of fishing activity though the when and what remain unreported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake has been unproductive and has had little activity since the arrival of inclement weather this winter. And while wind and cold have made conditions unpleasant, a lack of fishing success is likely the main culprit as an abundance of bait fish in the lake has kept walleye well fed and unresponsive. Also, a reminder: shoreline conditions can be iffy in places.

Bismark Lake: Trout have been active, and a few pike have been showing up as well.

Black Hills Streams: Sub-freezing temperatures will keep fishing to a minimum.

Center Lake: An excellent trout bite reported on small minnows, red maggots, and waxworms.

Curlew Lake: Access roads have been cleared though lake is shallow and little fishing reported.

Custer State Park Lakes: The lakes offer up a nice combination of solid ice and steady trout activity.

Deerfield Lake: Lots of small perch are being caught on the usual presentations. And a few lake trout have been showing up in deeper waters.

Legion Lake: A trout bite reported including some 15-inch specimens.

Mitchell Lake: Perch and trout are being taken on a variety of presentations.

Pactola Reservoir: Pike activity has been the hot read with a 21-pound specimen weighed in earlier this week. As always, Jenney Gulch has been a hot spot and shiners and chubs the recommended baits. Also, trout, and perch bites reported with fish taken at depths of 8-15 feet of water near marina and bays. Some lake trout activity reported at 90 feed depths on smelt (a 34 ½ incher was caught last week).

Sheridan Lake: Trout and panfish activity remain steady (waxworms, red spikes, and small minnows). Some northern pike activity reported though majority of fish taken are on the small side.

Stockade Lake: Crappie bite has been excellent as is bluegill, and pike activity on most days.

Sylvan Lake: Steady trout action reported.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye activity in the upper reaches has been spotty likely resulting from weather difficulties and an unusual abundance of bait fish in the waters this year. Walleye being caught, typically in morning hours, have been showing up in 15-25 feet of water. Perch have been quite active with 10-12 inch fish being caught in 40 feet or so of water. Though ice is reportedly safe, caution is advised in and around the main channel. Not a lot of fishing activity reported farther south. Best locations are likely in Cheyenne River and Spring and Cow Creek areas.

Lake Sharpe: Fishing activity has been slow. Some shacks have been up near stilling basin and near inlets in the Pierre area. West Bend and Joe Creek do have good ice for the most part with some walleye activity likely.

Lake Francis Case: As elsewhere in Central South Dakota, weather has limited fishing activity. Some walleye action reported though catches have been spotty.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: January 29th. Perch and Northern pike divisions with $3,000 in cash and prizes. Pre-registration only. Applications available at area sporting goods locations as well as other locations. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.