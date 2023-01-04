Fishing Line: Ice fishing activity in full swing

With latest round of road closures and icy conditions in the rear-view mirror, and a precipitation free forecast with temps in the mid to high 40’s, ice fishing activity should pick up considerably in the week ahead.

With road conditions improving in the high country and trout, perch and pike bites reported on higher elevation lakes, and weather improving, fishing activity has increased as of mid-week.

Fishing activity on prairie lakes remains slow, a factor of both weather and uncooperative prey.

While fishing opportunities will improve for the next week or so, the only negatives in play may be rising barometric pressure which often contributes to a drop-off in fishing activity. And snowy or watery ice surfaces which contribute to unpleasant conditions and sometimes questionable ice conditions.

Also, with recent snows access to lakes and streams remains a problem in some areas, particularly on the plains where road clearing activities have been difficult (Curlew, Wall and other lakes most likely have been in accessible).

With that, here is a brief glimpse at what’s been happening. And perhaps a preview of what awaits.

Angostura Reservoir: Six to eight inches of ice reported west of north boat ramp. Five plus near dam. Lake is frozen over though mid-lake is questionable and edges can be iffy. And warmer temps predicted in the area will result in watery and unsafe surfaces in places. The bite has been slow.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Recent weather has slowed fishing activity for the most part. A few anglers have been out in recent days, and though noticing fish on electronics have found few seeking bait.

Black Hills Stream Fishing: Warming temperatures upcoming should improve the trout bite in in Rapid Creek below Canyon Lake. Nymphs and streamers are recommended.

Center Lake: An excellent trout bite reported though there have been reports of iffy ice conditions near the boat ramp.

Custer State Park Lakes: Solid ice and hungry trout at most locations.

Deerfield Reservoir: Eight to twelve inches of ice reported. Perch and trout primarily though some pike activity as well.

Legion Lake: A trout bite reported including some 15-inch specimens.

New Underwood Dam: Extremely shallow with a winter kill likely.

Pactola Reservoir: Ice conditions are good (8 inches plus near boat ramps, north and south) and in bays. Some anglers reportedly have been working main lake (4-5 inches) though extreme caution is advised. Bluegill and trout bites continue. And northern pike activity has picked up as well with some nice sized fish being caught on large minnows or chubs.

Sheridan Lake: A good buildup of ice reported (6-8 inches) though attention must be paid to existence of pressure ridges. Trout and panfish activity have been steady (waxworms and red spikes). Pike activity near Hwy. 385, an area that has six inches of ice at last report.

Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches of ice in most areas with the thickest deposits on north and west sides of lake. Crappie, bluegill, and pike (including some large specimens) activity reported.

Lakes Oahe: Fish are being caught in the Pollock area though access can be a problem with recent snowfalls. Ice is thick in most places though drilling is strongly recommended near channel. Anglers out have been catching walleye, perch, pike and catfish working at depths of 25-40 feet of water with spoons tipped with minnow head. Farther south, ice in and near bays is safest bet. Reports of success are sketchy.

Lake Sharpe: Very little fishing activity reported. Stilling basin is frozen over and safe ice reported in Farm Island area. Likely some down river though no recent reports of fishing activity.

Lake Francis Case: Lake and road conditions coupled with latest snowfall and New Year’s festivities curtailed fishing activity this week. With a brighter forecast in the offing, situation should improve this week.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Whitney Lake (Nebraska) Ice Fishing Tournament: January 21 st . Call Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for information.

Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: January 29th. Perch and Northern pike divisions with $3,000 in cash and prizes. Pre-registration only. Applications available at area sporting goods locations as well as other locations. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.