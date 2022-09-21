Fishing Line: Lower temperatures, cooler nights bode well for fishing activity

While the Black Hills high country has been producing plenty of trout activity in lakes and streams, the onset of temperatures in the mid-70’s into next week--and considerably cooler nights—may light the spark to what is typically an active late summer/early fall fishing bite at all elevations, throughout the region.

On that note, both Angostura and Orman experienced an uptick in walleye activity last week, clearly a few clicks short of sensational, but an improvement nonetheless with even a few limits reported. That situation that should continue to improve as walleye muster near rocky points, reefs and weed edges seeking bait fish.

The new normal? Probably not as the best fall fishing is still a few weeks away but possibly the first signs of an upward trend.

What has not changed is angler participation as fishing activity remains on the slow side likely playing second fiddle to the myriad of fall activities including a parade of fall hunting seasons soon coming into play.

For anglers able to juggle a fishing outing into a busy schedule, here’s a quick look at locations of possible interest.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains hit and miss with some anglers finding success working cranks and crawlers at depths ranging from 15 to 35 feet of water. Crappie activity remains excellent near tires and bay near south marina. And smallmouth bass have been active as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite picked up somewhat last week with a few limits among the mix. Most of the fishing activity is confined to boaters as the lake is currently as about 50 percent capacity making shore fishing quite difficult.

Black Hills Area Streams: Not much change. Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to have plenty of trout fishing opportunities, a situation that should benefit from cooler weather particularly at lower locations. Hoppers and terrestrials are working best.

Black Hills Area Prairie steams: Belle Fourche and Cheyenne Rivers have plenty of catfish and carp activity on sting bait, chicken livers, and crawlers.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout, perch and a slowly improving pike bite reported. Perch are typically suspended a few feet off the bottom. And trout have been responding to both fly and lure.

Pactola Reservoir: Not much activity reported last week. Rainbow trout and perch bites are likely still in play as is an improving northern pike bite. Also, some lake trout (mostly small) are being caught by igging rippin raps at depths of 70-90 feet.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill and panfish activity reported by shore fishermen. And northern pike activity is starting to show signs of life primarily near Hwy. 385 though elsewhere as well. Crawlers and spinner baits are all working best.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is spotty with limits reported in the Akaska area. Elsewhere fish remain scattered with catches reported at varying depths. Spring and Cow Creek areas have been producing some walleye action on crawler/bouncer rigs though bass are feeding more actively at present. Salmon activity remains fairly consistent with majority of fish being taken on down riggers and glow spoons at 90 feet or thereabouts.

Lake Sharpe: Anglers are catching walleye though fish are small and meeting the 15-inch minimum length now in effect can be burdensome. Best bite results when water is being released at dam coupled with a light chop on the water. Pulling plugs and jigging with crawlers, minnow and leeches are working well. Fish have not yet begin migrating upstream as is typically the case.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains somewhat slow with fewer limits being taken. Fish are being located in 15-20 feet of water and responding to spinners and crawlers. Also, catfish have been showing up in shallows and smallmouth bass have been feeding as well, a situation that should continue to improve in weeks ahead.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.