Predictions indicate that this winter’s pattern of weekly snowfall will return for a repeat performance on Thursday. If true, that occurrence in terms of fishing prospects may cause difficulties in accessing area waters, and also create a buildup of snow on ice surfaces. And while always a nuisance, snowy surfaces are typically a problem this time of the year as temperatures warm and shorelines breakup.

The seemingly endless winter (albeit it is only early March) possibly coupled with recent wrestling tournaments and the current basketball playoffs have contributed to a drop-off in fishing activity over the last few weeks. The dearth of good walleye fishing in the Black Hills area this winter has perhaps contributed as well.

But enough with the negatives. March can be an excellent ice fishing month with panfish actively feeding and northern pike beginning to move toward spawning grounds found in weedy coves and bays.

And there are plenty of Black Hills area locations that offer excellent opportunities to catch those species while waiting until the walleye bite begins to gather steam in a couple of months.

With that, here’s a peek at what’s been happening, or not, in the area recently.

Angostura Reservoir: With shorelines breaking up and open water appearing in spots, fishing activity is for the most part postponed until open water prevails

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Hardly any anglers out last week, a situation resulting from inclement weather and slow to nonexistent fishing activity in the lake.

Black Hills Streams: Trout activity in Rapid Creek through town has been steady during midday hours. And midge hatches continue to produce dry fly opportunities during midday hours. Streamers with mint wooly buggers are working as well.

Custer State Park Lakes: The Black Hills lakes remain an excellent choice for ice fishermen seeking an active trout bite.

Deerfield Lake: As elsewhere, fishing activity has been slow. Recent reports indicate perch activity (catches are typically small) and a trout bite as well. Depths vary as do the success of a variety of presentations.

Pactola Reservoir: Pactola remains an excellent location for finding active bites in the area. Perch and trout have been feeding on minnows and lures. And pike and lake trout are being caught on chubs and smelt.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill bite continues as well as some perch, trout, and pike activity. Take your choice as waxworms, red spikes, small minnows, and lures are all working at times. Larger presentations are working for pike with chubs the popular choice.

Lakes Oahe: Some walleye and lots of perch are being caught up north. There has not been a lot of activity north of Pierre due to the weather.

Lakes Sharpe: Light fishing activity reported. Occasional open water fishing below the dam when weather allows and catches of walleye reported on the ice in the West Bend and Joe Creek areas.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity below Fort Thompson Dam. Very little fishing activity taking place in the Chamberlain area.

Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7th at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.