Fishing Line: Perch, pike making their presence felt in high country

With a spell of reasonably pleasant weather on tap for the next week or so, fishing opportunities will abound in the area. Although a trip to Black Hills high country will likely be required as Pactola and Deerfield are providing perch and pike bites and smaller lakes continue to offer trout and panfish opportunities.

However, for Rapid Citians who prefer a shorter drive, Rapid Creek is has been producing an excellent trout bite during midday on above 32-degree warmer days.

Among area bodies of water, only Angostura and Orman remain unproductive as walleye activity has been slow at best. And, ice conditions can be troublesome in spots and thus requiring constant vigilance. Even when ice appears safe, the bottom can drop out unexpectedly and quickly. Case in point: a couple went through the ice in the West Bend area on Lake Sharpe recently ice near a boat ramp. Fortunately, the water was shallow and the pair were quickly rescued.

There has been at least one death in South Dakota resulting from a fall through ice this winter. Caution and commonsense can prevent another.

Here follows a quick peek at what has been happening on the fishing front in recent days.

Bear Butte: Supposedly a good ice/no fish situation.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little fishing activity reported as walleye bite has been largely non-existent, likely due to an overabundance of bait fish in the lake. Also, shore lines have been breaking up and are slushy in spots. Main lake ice is solid once accessed.

Black Hills Streams: Rapid Creek has been fishing well through town during days when temps have been above 32 degrees and wind levels reasonable. Nymphs are the go-to option most times though dry fly-fishing opportunities do exist during the day.

Center Lake: An excellent trout bite reported on red maggots and waxworms.

Custer State Park Lakes: The lakes offer up a nice combination of solid ice and steady trout activity.

Deerfield Reservoir: Perch activity has been steady with red maggots, small minnows and waxworms working best. Majority of fish caught are on the small side though there are some impressive specimens showing up on occasion. Also, a few lake trout have been reportedly taken.

Legion Lake: A trout bite reported including some 15-inch specimens.

Mitchell Lake: Perch and trout are being taken on a variety of presentations.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake trout bite has picked up in recent days. Fish are typically located in 90 or so feet of water and responding to silver shiners or frozen smelt. Crappie, bluegill, trout, and pike bites reported also with fish located at depths of 8-15 feet of water in and around bays.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and panfish activity remain steady (waxworms, red spikes, and small minnows). Pike activity reported off Hwy. 385.

Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches plus ice on the lake. Anglers have been locating crappie, bluegill, and pike activity on most days.

Sylvan Lake: Steady trout action reported.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye and pike are being caught up north in the Mobridge and Pollock areas. Ice is thick in most places though drilling is strongly recommended near channel. Fish are being located in 25-40 feet of water and responding to spoons tipped with minnow heads. Farther south, the Cheyenne River area has had some walleye activity. Elsewhere, water levels are low in bays and creek beds.

Lake Sharpe: Very little fishing activity reported. Stilling basin has been frozen over though. Some open water reported below the dam though with limited success. Farther south, West Bend area has had iffy ice at times, and as mentioned above, a couple went through the ice near the boat ramp (were safely extracted).

Lake Francis Case: As elsewhere in Central South Dakota, weather has limited fishing activity. Some walleye action reported though catches have been spotty.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Whitney Lake (Nebraska) Ice Fishing Tournament: January 21 st . Call Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for information.

Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: January 29th. Perch and Northern pike divisions with $3,000 in cash and prizes. Pre-registration only. Applications available at area sporting goods locations as well as other locations. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.