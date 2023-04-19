Cooler temperatures, windy conditions and the recent snowfall have slowed area fishing activity. Unfortunately, this week’s forecast doesn’t appear appreciably better.

That situation coupled with the approaching conclusion of the ice fishing season (ice does remain at Black Hills higher elevation locations though shorelines are breaking up) is keeping fishing activity to a minimum.

As for the hearty anglers braving the conditions, success has been elusive as the cold weather has apparently dampened appetites. And as the old adage has it, where there aren’t fish biting there aren’t many fishermen as well. That’s been the case as fishing activity in the high country has slowed considerably, and will likely remain so until lakes open and ambient and water temperatures climb.

As for the lower elevations lakes (Orman and Angostura, specifically) there had been signs of increasing walleye activity as spawning had begun though the cold spell slowed that tempo as well.

Positives: Black Hills area streams are producing steady trout activity. And for those anglers willing to make a trip to the Missouri River, walleye activity in the Chamberlain area has been gathering steam.

Angostura Reservoir: Ramps are in and the lake is open. Walleye activity had picked up last week (fish are scattered, however) though bite slowed with cooler weather. Jigs and minnows with bottom bouncers at a slow troll have been working best when and if. Shore fishermen have been catching a few smallmouth bass.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Docks are now in and some walleye action reported below the dam and in the channel though, as elsewhere the inclement weather slow activity. Walleye had begun to spawn though cold spell has put on hold. Also, the occasional nice-sized catfish have been caught in the channel.

Black Hills Streams: Fly fishing opportunities abound in streams as waters are running high due to heavy runoff, a situation that bodes well for the summer season as well. Rapid and Spearfish creeks have been the hot spots though Castle and Crow Creeks have been producing trout as well. Spring bug hatches are attracting hungry trout.

Canyon Lake: Trout activity reported on a variety of presentations.

Custer State Park Lakes: Mountain lakes have some good ice though edges bear watching. As do the main bodies this time of year. Carry a spud bar and safety equipment.

Deerfield Lake: As always, the lake will be the last spot for diehard ice fishermen though despite shorelines that will be increasingly troublesome. At last report, trout and perch bites remained steady.

Mirror Lake: Bluegill bite reported on nightcrawlers suspended below a bobber at depths of 2-3 feet.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake is in transition with open water in places mixed with an ice glaze occasionally in early morning hours on colder nights. There is ice in bays though shorelines are deteriorating and access difficult if not safely possible. With that, not much fishing activity at present. On a more pleasant note, the lake was stocked with adult rainbow trout last week.

Sheridan Lake: Lake is opening up and fishing activity is in wait-and-see more for the most part. The arrival of warmer weather should produce a spurt in perch, crappie, and trout activity (lake was stocked with adult rainbow trout last week). Be aware that the Rocky Campground and access route are closed due to a shoreline stabilization project, and will not open until the end of April or beginning of May.

Lakes Oahe: Some ice fishing ongoing in the Mobridge area reportedly. Elsewhere conditions are deteriorating on Lake Oahe and pike fishing opportunities are continuing to become more and more available. Likewise, shorelines along eastern South Dakota are continuing to open up particularly south of Highway 14.

Lakes Sharpe: Fishing activity below the dam as slowed due to muddy inflow from the Bad River coupled with lack of flows from the dam, a situation failing to flush muddy water from the area. Best opportunities for catching walleye is in the spilling basin though that bite has been impacted, also.

Lake Francis Case: A fishing tournament in the Chamberlain area over the weekend saw lots of walleyes caught with the majority falling within the 14–16-inch range. The winning team weighted in 12.59 pounds over the two-day span with the largest fish tipping the scale at 8.24 pounds. Farther south, docks are in at Fort George, and West Farm Island, however docks not in at West Bend and Joe Creek as ice is still present.

Fishing Tournaments

High Plains Angler’s Center of the Nation Walleye Fishing Tournament: May 6 th & 7 th , Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman). Additional Info available by calling (605) 695-7982.

Angostura Spring Walleye Classic: May 13th & 14th, Two-person teams($120), 60 boat limit. Applications can be picked up at The Rooster or found on SD Walleyes Unlimited website or Facebook page. Additional info: call Loren at (605) 381-5300.

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due arch 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7th at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook). Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3rd, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.