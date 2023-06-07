What has been a fairly steady bite for a variety of species in the Black Hills region should continue into next week, as cooler weather combined with rain showers is expected to move into the area.

The incoming weather, expected over the weekend, usually contributes to excellent fishing conditions for anglers willing to endure a few raindrops.

Otherwise, not much has changed on the fishing front in the area, as Pactola and Orman continue to produce walleye activity and the higher elevation Black Hills area lakes remain alive with hungry trout.

While those two species remain the target of a multitude of area anglers, other species are being harvested as well with perch, crappie, bass and northern pike showing up on stringers at various locations.

As if the rosy fishing forecast isn’t adequate incentive for an outing in the beautiful Black Hills area, be advised that Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day. And for Rapid City area residents, or otherwise, Saturday is also Kids Fishing Day at Memorial Pond.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite depends on time and location, and the majority of fish taken remain on the small side. Jigs and minnows/crawler rigs are doing well. There is some smallmouth bass action reported with the best of the bite occurring in early morning and late-night hours. Fish are typically at shallow depths, between six and 12 feet, at those periods and retreat to deeper water during midday hours.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Anglers are catching fair numbers of overs and slots, while unders remain a more difficult catch. Leeches on a slow death rig have been working best. Fish are typically found in 10-15 feet of water in the morning hours and 20-25 feet later in the day. White bass and catfish bite have also been showing up in the channel.

Black Hills Streams: Rain has kept flows at a good level and kept water temperatures down, both serve as a boon to trout stream fishing. Waters can be stained, necessitating larger nymph patterns. Bug hatches set up dry fly fishing opportunities during evening hours.

Curlew Lake: The rejuvenated lake has been producing steady walleye and crappie action on crankbait and crappie rigs with minnows.

Deerfield Lake: Though reports remain sketchy, and far between, perch and trout are typically active this time of the year.

Keyhole Reservoir: Walleye and crappie bites have been reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite remains excellent with numbers of 18–23 inch specimens showing up. Fish have been hitting on a variety of presentations, though salmon eggs were attracting attention last week.

Shadehill Reservoir: An excellent crappie bite is reported, along with some walleye activity.

Sheridan Lake: Depending upon the time of day, anglers are catching bluegill, crappie and trout. Crankbait and lures are working for most species. Action is widespread from near boat docks to face of dam.

Stockade Lake: An excellent bluegill bite is reported with 8-10 inch specimens taken. There has been some perch, bass and small crappie activity as well.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye activity on the lake is excellent with the best of the bite in the northern reaches. Bite is improving at southern points and within the mouth of the Cheyenne. Fish have been in shallows, though they have moved into 10-14 feet of water. Slow death rigs with crawlers, nightcrawler propeller blades and spinner minnow blades are working well. Also, the salmon bite is fairly steady and the fish are currently located in a band of cold water between 25 and 55 feet of water.

Lakes Sharpe: Walleye activity is excellent, with limits commonly taken, as the lake moves into summer mode. However, numbers are often required to collect limits of specimens larger than 15 inches. Pitching or vertical jigging is recommended. The West Bend area has been very active as well with bottom bouncing and or trolling with crank baits working best.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady in the Chamberlain area. Fish are being located in 15 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with spinners and crawlers/minnows.

Fishing Tournaments & other news:

Kids Fishing Day Rapid City: June 10 at Memorial Pond, 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing gear provided. Hot dog and lunch and prizes included.

49th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup: July 15-16. Spring Creek Recreation Area. Contact Curt Underhill (605-350-3845) for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.