Judging from the results of the Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby over the weekend, fishing possibilities in the Black Hills remain steady if not spectacular (snowy surfaces in some locations has lowered oxygen levels thereby creating less than ideal conditions).

In the Sheridan Lake Derby, the winning team weighted in 40.9 lbs. while the largest pike caught weighed 16.36 lbs. Perch team weighted in 9.32 lbs. and largest specimen caught tipped the scale as 1.1 lbs.

As to what the future holds, the recent stretch of cold weather should assure safe ice leading into what is predicted to be a pleasant weather weekend. And a weather system moving in next week may stimulate fishing activity.

As has been the case throughout most of the winter, the higher elevation Black Hills area lakes remain the go-to spots with good bites reported at Pactola, Deerfield, Sheridan and Stockade as well as the smaller lakes.

Ice conditions remain good in most locations though prairie lakes and ponds are starting to get a little run-off creating open water conditions along shorelines.

The arrival of spring remains but a faint smudge on the horizon though ice conditions do merit special attention this time of the year. Three fatalities were reported in Vermont recently from unsafe ice. And spring can be a particularly hazardous time due to temperature fluctuations that can quickly turn good ice into accidents waiting to happen.

Angostura Reservoir: Supposedly, a few small walleyes are being caught. Ice conditions are still okay for the most part though a plank or ladder may be required to gain access in spots.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity remains slow to non-existent.

Black Hills Streams: Excellent trout bite in Rapid Creek through town with dry fly-fishing opportunities as midge hatches are drawing fish to surface. Bite heats up in late morning. Nymphs remain go-to choices with small midge patterns and pink hot spots jigs working best.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity typically reported on a variety of presentations.

Deerfield Lake: Perch (typically small) and trout bites continue, on a variety of presentations. Also, contrary to previous mention, the lake does not have a pike population. Deerfield is home to brook, splake, lake and rainbow trout, rock bass, white sucker and yellow perch.

Durkee Lake: Good ice and some pike activity reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Perch, trout, crappie, and northern pike bites reported. Perch and trout are responding to a variety of presentations. Perch and trout have been showing up in a variety of locations while Jenney Gulch has the busiest spot for pike. Some nice-sized lake trout have been caught as well.

Sheridan Lake: Lots of small perch and northern pike were caught in the weekend fishing tournament. Trout bite has been steady as well recently. Waxworms, red spikes, and small minnows along with various lures have been working well for perch and trout with chubs the bait of choice for northerns.

Stockade Lake: Bites of perch, bluegill, and pike reported though time and locations vary.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye activity remains slow throughout the system. Some northern pike activity reported in the shallows of bays as pike explore possible spawning locations. Run-off in access streams and bays may require a plank or ladder for access.

Lake Sharpe: A few boats were out over the weekend in the Pierre area (launching from Ft. Pierre). No report of success or not though walleye are traditionally stacked up near current breaks and backside of sandbars this time of year.

Lake Francis Case: Some boat fishing below Ft. Thompson Dam though no reports as to success. Very little fishing activity noted in the Chamberlain area.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

The Rooster Lake Trout/Pike Olympics: February 14-28, $300 gift cards to the largest released fish (photos required) in each category. Contest is free though participants must sign up at The Rooster prior to catching fish. Additional details are available at store on Facebook site.

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Early registration advised. Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.