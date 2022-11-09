Fishing Line: soft-water fishing window narrowing

Judging by the current weather and what is apparently on tap for the next week, the window for fall fishing, at least the soft-water variety, has narrowed quite considerably.

Closed completely? Who knows given the vagaries of South Dakota weather. But certainly not today or for a few days hence.

Thus, for the moment, thoughts of ice fishing gain resonance (word has it that ice has formed on Mitchell Lake) and inventories of ice fishing equipment taken and supplemented.

A bit premature at this time for sure, but a week or two of the current weather and the high country may have some workable ice.

Best fishing option at present may be to try one’s luck on Rapid Creek in town. Or perhaps solidify equipment and knowledge by taking a trip east and attending the 14th annual Dakota Angler Ice Fishing Institute at the Sioux Falls Arena this weekend (11th thru the 13th).

Whatever, here’s a brief review of what had been happening in the region, and perhaps in one form or the other, a precursor of what the waters may hold in the future.

Angostura Reservoir: The walleye has been improving with minnows and jigging raps working best in 20 feet of water. Also, the crappie and smallmouth bass have been active with lures and spinners along with minnows and powerbait have been working best.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity has been hit and miss with some keepers showing up on minnows and powerbait. White bass and catfish activity reported as well.

Black Hills Area Lakes and Streams: Most higher elevation lakes have been producing trout particularly during midday hours and warmer conditions. Trout bite remains steady in Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks. Fly anglers have been profiting with an assortment of presentations including hoppers and terrestrials on warmer days.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch and northern pike activity can be expected. Minnows, spinners, and flies have been working best for trout and perch while northerns typically respond to large minnows and chubs.

Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike bite has improved considerably. Jenney Gulch and other bays are the spots of choice. Elsewhere, rainbow trout and crappie action continue, particularly in the south marina area though north side of the lake has had its moments. Fish have been responding to leeches, worms, and spoons and cowbells.

Sheridan Lake: Northern pike have become more active along Hwy. 385. Chubs and minnows have been working best. In the main lake, trout and crappie and bluegill are being taken on a variety of presentations.

Lake Oahe: A blast of wintry weather will curtain activity for a while. As throughout most of the Missouri River system, walleye bite has been steady (including some nice-sized fish as evidenced by the 16.11-pound specimen caught in Stove Creek Bay a couple of weeks back). Minnows, jigs and bottom bouncers worked in 10-20 feet of water have been working best.

Lake Sharpe: Snow and sleet is in forecast for a couple days and temps in low 20’s for some days after. Enough said

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity will cease until wintery weather subsides and temperatures climb throughout the system.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.