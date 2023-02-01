Fishing Line: Upcoming weather should heighten activity

Cold weather of the harsher variety limited fishing activity over the weekend. Fortunately, much more pleasant weather is predicted for the coming weekend, a situation that should heighten activity considerably, and allow for a nice mix of outdoor sporting activity (fishing) and indoor (rodeo action at Rodeo Rapid City) this weekend.

A pleasant change for sure following the recent stretch of cold weather that largely limited fishing to ice shacks and the die-hard inhabitants, and led to a postponement of the Walleye’s Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Tournament scheduled for the weekend (see updated schedule below).

As far as fishing reports, not much changed from the previous week with activity largely limited to easily accessible locations. Nor have results changed with the most of the better fishing taking place in the high country. Pactola continues to be a hotspot while the smaller higher elevation lakes in the Black Hills continue to produce trout action.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): As has been the case for most of the winter, very little fishing activity either due to the weather or a lack of fishing activity due to a reported abundance of bait fish in the lake.

Bismark Lake: Trout bite reported as well as an occasional northern pike.

Black Hills Streams: Sub-freezing temperatures curtailed activity.

Center Lake: An excellent trout bite reported on small minnows, red maggots and waxworms.

Curlew Lake: Access roads have been cleared, though lake is shallow and limited fishing activity reported.

Custer State Park Lakes: The lakes offer up a nice combination of solid ice and a steady trout bite.

Deerfield Lake: Worth the drive most days as perch bite has been excellent, though catches of smaller fish predominate. Pike have been active as well.

Legion Lake: A trout bite reported, including some 15-inch specimens.

Mitchell Lake: Perch and trout are being taken on a variety of presentations.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout, perch and pike bites reported. Perch and trout have been caught at depths of 8-15 feet of water near marina and bays. Pike in bays with most of the activity in Jenny Gulch. And a few lake trout have been showing up (90 feet on smelt).

Sheridan Lake: Trout and panfish activity remain steady (waxworms, red spikes, and small minnows). Some northern pike activity reported, though majority of fish caught have been small.

Stockade Lake: Crappie bite has been excellent as is bluegill, and pike activity on most days.

Sylvan Lake: Steady trout action reported.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye activity up north has been up and down, though guided parties report success. The walleye bite has typically been a morning activity with fish located in 15-25 feet of water. Lots of perch showing up this year, including 10–12-inch fish specimens taken at 40 feet depths. Farther south, the best locations have been in Cheyenne River and Spring and Cow Creek areas.

Lake Sharpe: Fishing activity has been slow in the Pierre area. Better walleye bite has been located at West Bend or Joe Creek.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity remains slow due to inclement weather pattern. Limited walleye activity reported.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: Feb. 11. Perch and Northern pike divisions with $3,000 in cash and prizes. Pre-registration only. Applications available at area sporting goods locations as well as other locations. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional information.

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Early registration advised. Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) contributed to this report.