FISHING LINE

A recent South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks press release nailed it:
“A stroll along a trail in a state park…or a trip to your secret fishing spot are great ways to get some fresh air, spend quality time with your family and avoid crowds. Please make mindful decisions as you care for yourself and your loved ones, but know that our state’s outdoor resources are available and waiting for you.”
Few recreational activities provide a better “social distancing” opportunity, and in a safer, more pleasant environment, in this time of national emergency than does the sport of fishing.
With that in mind, here’s a brief peek on the first official day of spring at some spots where a fishing outing might best produce favorable results.
And to quote South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks one more time: “Stay healthy and enjoy the outdoors.”
Angostura Reservoir: The lake is open and docks are in. Despite that, boating activity has been slow, and the few shore fishermen out have been coming up empty.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The boat docks are in and a few boats have been out this week though no reports have been received.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fishing remains excellent. Excellent dry fly-fishing opportunities abound with midge and blue-winged olive hatches in progress. Nymph fishing, however, remains the best option for sure-fire success.
Curlew Lake: Lake has been producing a steady crappie bite on small minnows and jigs.
Deerfield Reservoir: Workable ice remains though shorelines are breaking up. Perch remain active and are typically found in shallow water (5-14 feet of water). Waxworms and red spikes remain the baits of choice.
Pactola Reservoir: Lake is turning though ice conditions prevail. There is open water along shorelines. Perch and rainbow activity reported with perch suspended two foot off the bottom in eight to 14 feet of water. Jenney Gulch does have workable ice though access can be treacherous.
Sheridan Lake: A few northern pike are showing up in shallow water near Spring Creek, and some perch activity reported in areas where safe ice can be located. Extreme caution required.
Lake Oahe: While there has been some mention of open water on the lake, such reports are unfounded. The only open water at present is situated in back bays where warm water runoff has melted ice. With that, Spring Creek inlet is probably the best bet to find northern pike action though be aware that access to the area can be tricky. Also, another popular pike fishing spot, the emergency overflow ramp, was iced up as well at last report.
Lake Sharpe: Weather permitting, boaters are finding a solid walleye bite from below the dam to the Bad River. Working current breaks and sandbars with light jigs (1/16-1/8-ounce jig with 4-6 pound test) and minnows is recommended. Open water conditions extend 25 or so miles downstream.
Lake Francis Case: The walleye bite continues to be upbeat in the Chamberlain area with plenty of 15-17-inch fish being caught.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.