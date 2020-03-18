FISHING LINE

A recent South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks press release nailed it:

“A stroll along a trail in a state park…or a trip to your secret fishing spot are great ways to get some fresh air, spend quality time with your family and avoid crowds. Please make mindful decisions as you care for yourself and your loved ones, but know that our state’s outdoor resources are available and waiting for you.”

Few recreational activities provide a better “social distancing” opportunity, and in a safer, more pleasant environment, in this time of national emergency than does the sport of fishing.

With that in mind, here’s a brief peek on the first official day of spring at some spots where a fishing outing might best produce favorable results.

And to quote South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks one more time: “Stay healthy and enjoy the outdoors.”

Angostura Reservoir: The lake is open and docks are in. Despite that, boating activity has been slow, and the few shore fishermen out have been coming up empty.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The boat docks are in and a few boats have been out this week though no reports have been received.

