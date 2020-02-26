FISHING LINE

The unexpected snow storm brought fishing to a standstill early in the week though warming weather predicted through the remainder of the week should brighten up prospects (a few hardy souls were heading out on Wednesday). The primary obstacle to a pleasant outdoor outing at present is possibly access to waters and hazardous ice conditions on area lakes as snow-covered surfaces begin to melt.

Also, for anglers who like their ice fishing from beneath a roof, all fish houses, shelters and other structures must be removed from the ice by midnight on Saturday. Said structures may be utilized after that date though must be removed on a daily basis. And anglers are reminded to police the area upon removal.

Once snow removal projects are completed on the home front, here are some area waters that have been producing catches and may well again once accessible.

Angostura Reservoir: Unsafe and uncertain ice conditions prevail and no fishing activity reported.

Bear Butte: Crappie activity, including catches upwards of a pound, reported on small minnows and jigs. Fish are being located in 10 feet of water.