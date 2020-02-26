FISHING LINE

The unexpected snow storm brought fishing to a standstill early in the week though warming weather predicted through the remainder of the week should brighten up prospects (a few hardy souls were heading out on Wednesday). The primary obstacle to a pleasant outdoor outing at present is possibly access to waters and hazardous ice conditions on area lakes as snow-covered surfaces begin to melt.
Also, for anglers who like their ice fishing from beneath a roof, all fish houses, shelters and other structures must be removed from the ice by midnight on Saturday. Said structures may be utilized after that date though must be removed on a daily basis. And anglers are reminded to police the area upon removal.
Once snow removal projects are completed on the home front, here are some area waters that have been producing catches and may well again once accessible.
Angostura Reservoir: Unsafe and uncertain ice conditions prevail and no fishing activity reported.
Bear Butte: Crappie activity, including catches upwards of a pound, reported on small minnows and jigs. Fish are being located in 10 feet of water.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though the area avoided the large snow falls to the south, open water conditions in places and snow cover at present will discourage activity on the lake for a while.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Snow storm will hamper access to area streams for a while though warming temps predicted should soon alleviate that problem setting up some good dry fly fishing opportunities.
Curlew Lake: Crappie bite on small minnows and jigs continues.
Deerfield Reservoir: The perch (lots of six to eight inchers) remains active with waxworms and red spikes the baits of choice. The perch are suspended at with the best activity found at depths of 20 feet in 30 feet of water. Gold Run and dam areas are the most active.
You have free articles remaining.
Lakota Lake: A nice trout bite reported on red spikes and powerbait.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill are active with the fish suspended at six-foot depths in 15 feet of water. Waxworms and small jigs are working best.
New Wall Dam: Crappie activity reported on waxworms and small jigs with some nice-sized fish included in catches.
Pactola Reservoir: Hot bluegill action continues on the south side of the lake on waxworms. The fish are suspended two foot off the bottom in eight to 14 feet of water. And there has been some lake trout action on shiners with a 37.5-inch laker caught and released over the weekend. Also, some 18-20-inch rainbows are being caught on red spikes. Ice reported with a few small lakers showing up in deeper water, occasional northern pike action in Jenney Gulch and an active bluegill bite near the north and south marinas.
Sheridan Lake: Northern pike action continued with some nice-sized fish showing up on shiners near highway 385. Fish are being caught in shallow water (3-6-feet depths). Perch activity remains slow with electronics suggested.
Stockade Lake: Northern pike showing up occasionally on shiners. And a decent perch bite on occasion. Largemouth bass and crappie have been active lately as well.
Lake Oahe: With temps near 50 upcoming and snow melts running into the lake in bays and possibly creating open and warmer water should attract some northern pike and perhaps provide a shot at a possible state record catch.
Lake Sharpe: A lot of boats were working around the bridges and below the dam in the tailrace area and near current breaks over the weekend and a few limits were showing up, a situation that should continue this weekend as the Pierre area reportedly received only received two or three inches of snow.
Lake Francis Case: Below the dam at Ft. Thompson Dam continues to produce some walleye activity on minnow rigs. In the Chamberlain area, open water and unsafe ice has curtailed fishing at present.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.