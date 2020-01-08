FISHING LINE

The predicted approach of cold weather following the seasonably balmy weather on Wednesday most likely won’t deter ice fishermen from their desired rounds. Snowy weather and possibly slick road conditions in transit possibly might perhaps though usually good fishing prospects take precedence over unpleasant conditions.

With that, area fishing prospects are generally good in the area depending, of course, upon one’s acceptable circumstances. Good ice — less dangerous pressure ridges in places — prevail on upper elevation Black Hills area lakes. And for fishing enthusiasts who like their water of the liquid variety, an excellent trout bite is available on lower elevation streams.

So, for those with the itch to go fishing, and soon. Here’s a peek at what has been happening in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: There is ice back in Shep’s Canyon and near the south marina — caution required — though main lake was still open as of a few days ago. No recent activity reported.