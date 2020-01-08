FISHING LINE

The predicted approach of cold weather following the seasonably balmy weather on Wednesday most likely won’t deter ice fishermen from their desired rounds. Snowy weather and possibly slick road conditions in transit possibly might perhaps though usually good fishing prospects take precedence over unpleasant conditions.
With that, area fishing prospects are generally good in the area depending, of course, upon one’s acceptable circumstances. Good ice — less dangerous pressure ridges in places — prevail on upper elevation Black Hills area lakes. And for fishing enthusiasts who like their water of the liquid variety, an excellent trout bite is available on lower elevation streams.
So, for those with the itch to go fishing, and soon. Here’s a peek at what has been happening in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: There is ice back in Shep’s Canyon and near the south marina — caution required — though main lake was still open as of a few days ago. No recent activity reported.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite slowed down a bit last week due to a buildup of water on the ice and open spots on pressure ridges. Despite that, there is nine inches of ice in most areas. As for fishing, there are a few walleye being caught — Gaden’s seems to be the best choice — though the picking can be slow.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid Creek continues to be producing plenty of trout activity from below Pactola through Rapid City. Nymphs, smaller presentations, are recommended. Spearfish, Spring and Sand Creeks are active as well with small flies working best.
Center Lake: A nice trout bite reported on red spikes and small jigs.
Curlew Lake: Walleye and crappie bites reported with minnows the bait of choice.
Deerfield Reservoir: Solid ice and a perch bite that continues strong though lots of six to eight fish are in the mix. The Gold Run area seems to be the hot spot and waxworms and red spikes the recommended baits. Trout activity reported as well.
Newell Lake: Lake is closed until further notice due to structural damage at dam.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite on waxworms and jigs continues. Fish are suspended at about 15-foot depths.
Pactola Reservoir: Jenney Gulch has good ice (8-10 inches) extending toward Bear Gulch though the ice does get thinner and thinner and extreme caution advised. Jenney has produced a 35-inch lake trout and a 22 pound northern pike (both on shiners) in recent weeks. Main lake remains open.
Roubaix Lake: Ten inches of ice on the lake and trout being taken on powerbait.
Sheridan Lake: Solid ice reported with exception of a pressure ridge that must be avoided (last week a ATV crashed through the ice though rider was rescued). A good perch bite remains ongoing, and limits of bluegill are being caught near the south marina. Also, some rainbow trout in the 14-17-inch range are being caught at depths of 10-15 feet.
Stockade Lake: Good ice — eight to 12 inches — reported and crappies showing up on small minnows and jigs. Also, lots of small northerns (14-22 inches) are being caught on golden shiners, and smallmouth bass activity reported lake wide.
Sylvan Lake: Trout activity reported on powerbait.
Lake Oahe: There are reports of walleye being caught through ice in back bays in the Gettysburg area though on the lower end the lake is still open from dam to Spring and Cow Creek areas. Back bays do have ice though extreme caution advised before venturing out.
Sharpe: There has been boat activity and walleye caught around the bridge area near sandbars and current breaks. Downstream, open water conditions extend for about 15 miles or so, and the Farm Island area has been producing walleye. Ice reported near West Bend though no fishing reports have been received.
Lake Francis Case: Reportedly, the stilling basin below Ft. Thompson is producing limits of walleye.
ICE FISHING TOURNAMENTS
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Fishing Derby: Sunday, Jan. 26 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); $3,000 in cash and prizes; perch and northern pike divisions; two-man teams ($30/per team). Visit sdwalleyesunlimited.org or call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.