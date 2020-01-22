FISHING LINE

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Warm weather and easier access to area streams contributed to an excellent trout bite last week. One angler working nymph presentations on Rapid Creek through town caught 20 nice trout. Nymphs will remain the hot ticket for awhile though a winter midge hatch could develop with warmer weather.

Custer Park Lakes: Trout activity reported throughout on red spikes and small jigs.

Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite remains steady (waxworms and red spikes) with the best activity centered in the Gold Run area. Be prepared to sort, however, as fish are small. Also, lake trout — 8-10 pounders — have been caught near Castle Creek inlet.

New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite continues with waxworms and small jigs worked at depths of 12-15 feet of water recommended.

Pactola Reservoir: The main lake has finally near frozen over though ice is not safe in most areas. A few bluegill and trout are being caught the south beach where ice is about five inches in depth. Jenney Gulch does have good ice and has been producing occasional catches of lake trout and northern pike on shiners.

Roubaix Lake: Ten inches of ice on the lake and trout action reported on powerbait.