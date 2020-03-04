FISHING LINE

A weather forecast that only avid ice fishermen will dislike will likely bring an end to the hard water fishing season in the next couple weeks. The balmy weather on tap should provide excellent conditions with which to close out the ice fishing season if mother nature chooses to remain benign.

Unsettled ice conditions will become commonplace for a spell and may lessen ice fishing activity to a degree in spots though safety first considerations, particularly along shorelines, should allow for opportunities in the high country. Having a plank available to navigate troublesome spots is advisable.

For trout anglers, area streams have good flows at present — below Pactola on Rapid Creek — and are producing nice catches on nymphs and dry flies where midge hatches are prevalent.

Fishing activity was light last week though here’s a look at reports available.

Angostura Reservoir: No fishing activity reported as lake begins to transition to open water.

Bear Butte Lake: Crappies have been hitting on small minnows and jigs. Fish are typically located in 10 foot of water. Ice conditions uncertain with shoreline breakup likely a problem.