FISHING LINE

A weather forecast that only avid ice fishermen will dislike will likely bring an end to the hard water fishing season in the next couple weeks. The balmy weather on tap should provide excellent conditions with which to close out the ice fishing season if mother nature chooses to remain benign.
Unsettled ice conditions will become commonplace for a spell and may lessen ice fishing activity to a degree in spots though safety first considerations, particularly along shorelines, should allow for opportunities in the high country. Having a plank available to navigate troublesome spots is advisable.
For trout anglers, area streams have good flows at present — below Pactola on Rapid Creek — and are producing nice catches on nymphs and dry flies where midge hatches are prevalent.
Fishing activity was light last week though here’s a look at reports available.
Angostura Reservoir: No fishing activity reported as lake begins to transition to open water.
Bear Butte Lake: Crappies have been hitting on small minnows and jigs. Fish are typically located in 10 foot of water. Ice conditions uncertain with shoreline breakup likely a problem.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Weather continues to hinder with open water conditions and deteriorating shorelines curtailing fishing activity.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: The warm weather and quick melt from last Monday’s snow storm has allowed for a continuation of an excellent trout bite in area streams. Nymphs are the sure-fire option in most streams though Rapid Creek through the city is producing nice dry fly action with midge activity.
You have free articles remaining.
Curlew Lake: Lake has been producing a steady crappie bite on small minnows and jigs.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite continues on waxworms and red spikes with the Gold Run area producing the best action. Majority of fish caught are small and sorting required. Perch are suspended at depths of 20 foot in 30 foot of water.
Lakota Lake: A nice trout bite reported on red spikes and powerbait.
Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill activity typically found along south side of the lake on waxworms. The fish are suspended two foot off the bottom in eight to 14 foot of water. Also, catches of 18-20-inch rainbows on red spikes, and some lake trout action in deeper water. And a few northern pike have been caught in Jenney Gulch on shiners.
Sheridan Lake: A few northern pike are showing up in shallow water near Spring Creek. Some perch activity as well though fish are scattered, and a resort to technology often needed.
Stockade Lake: Some northern pike taken on shiners, and some perch, largemouth bass and crappie activity as well.
Lake Oahe: Northern pike bite is reportedly strong along shorelines though extreme caution is advised, and a plank to access main floe may be required.
Lake Sharpe: As weather improves, the number of boats on the water is expanding. With high releases from the dam, open water extends from below the dam to the De Grey Recreation area. Limits of walleye are being caught near current breaks and sandbars utilizing light jigs and minnow or minnow head. Ice farther south is still workable though shorelines may be treacherous.
Lake Francis Case: No reports last week though boats were out near the bridges at Chamberlain over the weekend.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.