The summer of perpetual rain continues to create a bit of bother for area fishing prospects as persistent runoffs make for murky waters and high flows. And though another thunderstorm warning was posted in the area last night, the next week or so looks promising in terms of more settled conditions, a situation that will perhaps lead into an excellent late summer bite in the area.
For area walleye aficionados, Orman continues to offer the best fishing opportunities at present as Angostura continues to be burdened by high water levels dirtied by runoff and Cheyenne River inflow.
And trout fishermen have not been able to enjoy high country fishing as area streams are running deep and fast though fishable creek locations where trout abound can be found.
This might be a good weekend for discovery as soon the hills will be alive with the sound of motorcycles.
With that thought in mind, here are some locations where fishing has been, and should be, an enjoyable as well as catchable experience.
Angostura Reservoir: Fishing activity is largely at a standstill—at least the catching aspect of it—as high water and murky waters remain obstacles to success. An occasional crappie or bass bite in a bay, for anglers lucky enough to find a hot spot, is about the extent of success at present.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite continues unabated with lots of fish being caught though majority of fish showing up are either slots or unders as overs are frequently hard to find. Most of the activity remains in shallower waters—8-10 foot of water—a somewhat unusual occurrence for mid-summer fishing with water temperatures approaching mid-70 levels. Nightcrawlers and leeches are working best.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: High water levels continue to create problems for fly fishermen as Rapid Creek remains unfishable in the high country though creek through town is fishable. Rapid flows make for difficult conditions though working the edges of flooded grasses and near banks should produce action. Elsewhere, Spearfish, Castle and Spring creeks are producing trout primarily on nymph combinations.
Deerfield Reservoir: A nice trout bite on spinners and power bait continues, and occasional perch activity on nightcrawlers reported in the 20-30-foot waters of bays.
New Underwood Dam: Nice sized catfish are being caught on frozen smelt as well as crappie on small minnows.
New Wall Dam: Bass and bluegill activity reported on minnows and spinner rigs.
Pactola Reservoir: High volume of flowing into the lake from runoffs continues to plague outdoor activities on the lake. Nor will a three-inch rainfall in the area on Tuesday night improve conditions. Boat docks were closed at last report, and murky water conditions are limiting activity.
Prairie Lakes: Water levels have receded to fishable depths and become more accessible with catches of bass, perch and bluegill reported. Minnow presentations are a popular choice as well as poppers or other top-waters in early morning hours.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite continues along the marina buoy line, and a few small walleye—not keeper size as yet—are showing up along the north shore as water levels have temporarily returned to normal. Also rainbow trout have been responding to spinners and a few crappie have been taken near north shore docks.
Stockade Lake: Some of the walleye stocked in the lake a few years back are beginning to show up though the fish are not yet to keeper size. Also, crappie action reported on minnows.
Sylvan Lake: Trout activity reported with nightcrawlers as the popular presentation.
Lake Oahe: The walleye bite remains very much above the pattern of recent years though experience and patience are a necessary staple to success as fish can be difficult to locate even on limiting-out days. Walleye continue to hover in shallow waters of typically ten foot or less and responding to spinner/crawler rigs. Catfish are showing up in similar depths as well.
Lake Sharpe: High water releases often laden with baitfish have attracted schools of catfish and the bite is reportedly on fire. And walleye activity is generally steady as well in the usual haunts--West Bend, Farm Island, Antelope and Joe Creek.
Lake Francis Case: High water releases at Fort Thompson is contributing to a nice run of walleye activity near the dam. The Chamberlain area continues to experience a fair walleye bite with the best of it occurring between the Interstate and Railroad bridges.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.