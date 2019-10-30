Halloween ghosts and hobgoblins ruled on Thursday night while Jack Frost and Old Man Winter continue to make appearances in the Black Hills area as October gives way to November and the return of Mountain Standard time on Sunday morning.
The recent cold snap kept fishing to a minimum this past week as many anglers have tapped out for the soft-water season. Nonetheless, the never-say-die contingent will be back at it this weekend with temperatures predicted to climb into the upper 40s before falling again next week. Despite the dearth of active anglers this week, there is still fishing action in the area particularly in area streams where trout activity has been strong and will likely remain so until icy conditions prevail.
Rapid Creek, particularly through the city, remains an easy option for trout anglers looking to wet some flies and Spring creek provides quick access and frequent trout action near bridges off Sheridan Lake Road.
Or for sportsmen who enjoy a little “Cast and Blast” this time of year, the Missouri River and Central South Dakota affords that opportunity as well.
Angostura Reservoir: No reports received of late.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Little to nil activity last week as few fishermen are willing to endure cold winds, a situation that will likely continue until the return of the ice fishermen.
Black Hills fly fishing: Snow at higher elevations complicated access though where possible trout activity remains excellent. Large nymphs and streamers are working best.
Canyon Lake: Given the colder weather and a pretty active rainbow trout bite in progress, the lake is an easy option for anglers with interest and limited time.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch have been active in Gold Run area, and are being located in 25-30 feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers. Some rainbow trout action as well on spinner baits or fly presentations.
Pactola Reservoir: Shore fishermen are still catching rainbow trout, and a few northern pike are showing up back in bays.
Roubaix Lake: Trout activity picked up on powerbait last week.
Sheridan Lake: As elsewhere, very little activity reported last week. Has been a decent crappie bite near Dakota Point — small jigs and minnows — in recent weeks. Though no reports of northern pike activity, this time of year usually produces a few catches near the Spring Creek inlet.
Stockade Lake: Crappie and perch reported on slip bobbers and minnow rigs as well as northern pike on small chubs.
Lake Oahe: Excellent pike, smallmouth and catfish bites at present particularly in the Akaska area when weather allows. Also, salmon are beginning to come up the ladders at Whitlock bays providing some spectacular viewing if fish are not catchable while making way to ladders.
Lake Sharpe: Though high-water releases (64,500 cfs this week) necessitates working current breaks, walleye are stacked up from dam to West Bend. And for those who wish to stay in the Pierre area, the tailrace has been producing activity during evening hours. Jigs and minnows or crankbaits worked slowly works best this time of year.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye are being caught near Chamberlain area—spinners and crawlers in 10-20 feet of water, and at locations farther south, anglers are finding success working crankbaits in 25-30 feet of water.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.