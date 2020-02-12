FISHING LINE

Inconsistency continues to plague anglers this winter as a good day of fishing is often followed by two days of futility. Changeability has been the norm in terms of ice conditions as well. Particularly on the larger lakes with solid ice frequently giving way to a weaker sort or open water — white caps reported off Gadens Point (Orman) last week.

As to why, theories abound though inconsistent — yep, that word again — weather patterns punctuated by a frequency of small fronts passing through the area is certainly a contributor.

With the lull in fishing activity in the area’s two large walleye lakes, Orman and Angostura, upper elevation Black Hills lakes are home to much of the angling activity at present.

Though with somewhat middling success as well.

Need to get out nonetheless? Here is a look at what’s been happening lately.

Angostura Reservoir: Fishing activity on the lake remains virtually nonexistent as ice condtions are treacherous lake wide.