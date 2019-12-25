FISHING LINE

Understandably, not much fishing activity reported last week, a situation that will likely continue into the new year. Particularly if the recent spell of good weather stretches into the new year as well and area fishing opportunities continue to be promising.

And with good roads allowing for easy access to most area fishing holes, this weekend might be an excellent chance to get out and enjoy the Black Hill area’s abundant winter finery.

Should such an adventure be in the plans, remember that though area lakes have firmed up, safety should always remain paramount when venturing out on to ice.

Angostura Reservoir: No reports received last week though lake supposedly has safe ice in bays.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Six to eight inches of ice reported in places and a fair walleye bite developing with some limits reported. Jig and minnows seem to be the bait of choice and worked in 15-20 feet of water.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Good weather for the next few days holds promise of continued excellent trout fishing at lower elevations of area streams as excellent nymph conditions prevail at present.