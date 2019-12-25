FISHING LINE

Understandably, not much fishing activity reported last week, a situation that will likely continue into the new year. Particularly if the recent spell of good weather stretches into the new year as well and area fishing opportunities continue to be promising.
And with good roads allowing for easy access to most area fishing holes, this weekend might be an excellent chance to get out and enjoy the Black Hill area’s abundant winter finery.
Should such an adventure be in the plans, remember that though area lakes have firmed up, safety should always remain paramount when venturing out on to ice.
Angostura Reservoir: No reports received last week though lake supposedly has safe ice in bays.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Six to eight inches of ice reported in places and a fair walleye bite developing with some limits reported. Jig and minnows seem to be the bait of choice and worked in 15-20 feet of water.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Good weather for the next few days holds promise of continued excellent trout fishing at lower elevations of area streams as excellent nymph conditions prevail at present.
Deerfield Reservoir: Solid ice reported and an active perch bite, lots of smalls with sorting required, is in progress on waxworms and red spikes. Fish are scattered so be prepared to move before finding that ideal hot spot. A few lake trout on occasion as well taken on fathead minnows or golden shiners.
Horsethief Lake: Limits of trout are being caught on powerbait or red spikes.
Newell Lake: Lake remains closed as lake has been drained due to structural damage at dam.
Pactola Reservoir: Jenney and Bear gulches do have workable ice though depths are in the four to five-inch range thereby necessitating extreme caution. A busy bluegill bite reported though majority of fish caught are on the small side.
Roubaix Lake: Ten inches of ice on the like, and reports of a steady trout bite on powerbait.
Sheridan Lake: Goo ice conditions — eight to 15 inches — in most areas except near the dam area where open water remains in spots. Approach that area with extreme caution. A good perch and crappie bites in progress with waxworms or red spikes recommended at depths of 15-25 feet of water.
Stockade Lake: Good ice — eight to 12 inches — reported and crappies showing up on small minnows and jigs. And also, good smallmouth bass action, including some 2-3-pound specimens, on shiners. Fish are scattered and no particular area stands out.
Sylvan Lake: Ten inches of ice on the lake and trout activity on powerbait reported
Lake Oahe: Lake remains quiet though ice is firming up in bays. With that, fishing activity should be picking up if weather allows.
Lake Sharp: As elsewhere on the river, fishing activity this time of the year is weather and water flow dependent. Have been boats working around bridges and near stilling basin. Farther downstream, workable ice is now present.
Lake Francis Case: Have been reports of walleye activity below Ft. Thompson dam though not much activity reported elsewhere in the Chamberlain area.
ICE FISHING TOURNAMENTS
• Wild Walleye Ice Fever Tournament: Lake Orman, Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; limited to 45 teams ($60/team); shotgun start at East boat ramp; go to wild walleye outfitters Facebook page for entry form; were openings available as of Tuesday. Call Kevin Vaughn at (605) 519-4286 for confirmation and additional info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.