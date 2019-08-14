With the rumble of motorcycles diminishing, anglers returned to area lakes and streams this week though with a few exceptions fish were apparently in need of a wake-up call as fishing action suffered amid the dog days of August.
And of course, the continuation of daily weather warnings and late day thunderstorms didn’t help much either.
Nonetheless, fish were caught. And here’s a quick peek at where activity peaked last week.
Angostura Reservoir: A dismal season for walleye activity on the lake continued with very little action reported. Some crappie activity reported on slip bobber and minnow remains the best game on the lake.
Bear Butte Lake: A few walleye are being caught, mostly on the small side, and some crappie activity reported as well. Minnows are recommended.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity was slow last week, and the walleye bite dropped off a bit as well though some limits were caught. Crawlers and Lindy rigs are working best. A steady perch bite reported as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fishing has picked up on Rapid Creek below Pactola as water levels have dropped. And good fishing across other Black Hills streams with nymphs remaining as the go-to option while dry fly fishing opportunities are increasing with caddis, stoneflies and yellow mayflies hatches.
Canyon Lake: Rainbow trout, some in the two-pound range, have been showing up on powerbait and spinners.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch are active with most of the fish being caught on nightcrawlers at depths of 30-40 feet.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill activity continues on nightcrawlers, and a few catfish are being caught as well.
Pactola Reservoir: A few lake trout are beginning to show up on white plastics by boat fishermen trolling in 25-30 feet of water. Also, bluegill activity has picked up considerably in bays.
Sheridan Lake: Cooler nighttime weather has the fish more active with some nice perch showing up along the north shore near Dakota Point. Also, keeper-sized bass have been hitting in the shallows of bays while trout bite has been reported near the dam.
Sylvan Lake: Trout bite remains quite active either on nightcrawlers, Powerbait or Panther Martin spoons.
Lake Oahe: The walleye bite has slowed last week, not an unnatural occurrence typically come August. Fish have gone deep (25-40 foot of water) and with the abundance of bait in the lake, moving about to find a hotspot is usually required. Nightcrawler/bouncer rigs remain popular though a variety of presentations—pulling plugs/jigging raps, and minnows are working as well.
Lake Sharpe: Due to high water and beds of moss and weeds, the walleye bite in the Pierre area has been slower than in previous years. throughout the summer has created a slowdown in fishing activity this summer. Best bet at present is on the lower areas of the lake using spinner and crawlers in 15-20 feet of water.
Lake Francis Case: High water releases at Fort Thompson is contributing to a nice run of walleye activity near the dam. In the Chamberlain area, a fair bite reported on spinner/crawler setups worked in 10-20 feet of water.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.