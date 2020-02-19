FISHING LINE

Though a few die-hard anglers were out last week, fishing activity remained at a low level, a situation likely borne of uncertainty in weather patterns coupled with lukewarm fishing prospects. Warming weather through the weekend could prompt a better response this week particularly with an uptick in fishing activity reported in a couple locations.
Though northern pike bite has improved in a couple of Black Hills area lakes, busiest spots seem to be the smaller plains lakes in the area as well as continued trout activity in area streams.
Angostura Reservoir: Fishing activity on the lake remains at a standstill as ice conditions are poor virtually everywhere including back bays where ice does not have a good color to it.
Bear Butte: Crappie activity reported with anglers near shorelines working in 10 foot of water having the best results including some catches of one plus pound specimens.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though the ice has reportedly firmed up in most areas on the lake, very little fishing activity is taking place--three or four anglers a week are going out. Weather hasn’t been particularly cooperative, but most of the inactivity relates to a very slow walleye bite with the limited action reported in recent weeks taking place below the dam during early morning or early evening hours.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout fishing remains excellent in area streams with nymphs continuing to work best. With temps warming later in the week, midges will be hatching again providing an option as well during midday hours.
Curlew Lake: Crappie bite on small minnows and jigs continues.
Custer Park Lakes: Trout bite remains strong in most waters with Center Lake perhaps the busiest.
Deerfield Reservoir: The perch (lots of six to eight inchers) remains active with waxworms and red spikes the baits of choice. The perch are suspended at with the best activity found at depths of 20 feet in 30 feet of water.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill are active with the fish suspended at six-foot depths in 15 feet of water. Waxworms and small jigs are working best.
You have free articles remaining.
New Wall Dam: Crappie activity reported on waxworms and small jigs with some nice-sized fish included in catches.
Pactola Reservoir: Good ice reported with a few small lakers showing up in deeper water, occasional northern pike action in Jenney Gulch and an active bluegill bite near the north and south marinas.
Roubaix Lake: Trout bite slowed a bit last week though a few limits are still being taken on powerbait and red spikes.
Sheridan Lake: Northern pike bite picked up last week — Spring Creek inlet area specifically — with some nice-sized fish caught on shiners working shallow water at 3-6-feet depths. Included in the catches weighed in last week were a 18.1 pounds and another 14.6 pounds. Perch action remains slow as fish remain difficult to locate, with electronics recommended.
Stockade Lake: Northern pike showing up occasionally on shiners. And a decent perch bite on occasion. Largemouth bass and crappie have been active lately as well.
Lake Oahe: Northern pike bite continues in shallows of bays when weather allows. Walleye activity remains slow even on the northern reaches of the lake.
Lake Sharpe: Not much change with fishing activity a weather-related activity. A few boats out working tailrace below the dam when temperatures allow — a few limits taken — and some ice fishing taking place farther south in the West Bend and Joe Creek areas though reports have been spotty.
Lake Francis Case: Below the dam at Ft. Thompson Dam continues to produce some walleye activity on minnow rigs. In the Chamberlain area, unsafe ice has limited fishing activity.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Events
Annual Hooked on Hardwater Ice fishing event at Sheridan Lake conducted by the Club for Boys: Saturday. For information about the fishing event and the fundraising social on Friday night, call the Club for Boys at (605) 343-3500.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.