FISHING LINE

Though a few die-hard anglers were out last week, fishing activity remained at a low level, a situation likely borne of uncertainty in weather patterns coupled with lukewarm fishing prospects. Warming weather through the weekend could prompt a better response this week particularly with an uptick in fishing activity reported in a couple locations.

Though northern pike bite has improved in a couple of Black Hills area lakes, busiest spots seem to be the smaller plains lakes in the area as well as continued trout activity in area streams.

Angostura Reservoir: Fishing activity on the lake remains at a standstill as ice conditions are poor virtually everywhere including back bays where ice does not have a good color to it.

Bear Butte: Crappie activity reported with anglers near shorelines working in 10 foot of water having the best results including some catches of one plus pound specimens.