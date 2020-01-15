FISHING LINE

Warming temps on tap for next week should amp up the bite in area lakes and streams next week. Some of the larger lakes in the area have finally frozen over though remain unsafe other than in bays. And always with caution. Vehicles of all types are pretty pricey these days.
Smaller mountain lakes do have safe ice though as on larger bodies of water, pressure ridges, both overlapped and folder — are generally present and to be religiously avoided.
Here’s a look at what’s been happening during the last week. Or, at least as much as anglers are willing to tell.
Angostura Reservoir: Main lake is frozen over though ice is generally unsafe other than in bays, and then with caution. No reports received.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Anglers have been catching some nice-sized walleye — 19-inch range — below the dam. Lake wide the ice is solid (10-inch average) though there is a pressure ridge that runs from Gaden’s Point to the dam.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: With temps expected to climb above freezing next week, the trout bite on areas streams should pick up considerably. Rapid Creek remains a premier location downstream from Pactola. Current conditions promote nymphs as the bait of choice. Spearfish, Spring and Sand Creeks are producing plenty of activity as well on small presentations.
Center Lake: A nice trout bite reported on red spikes and small jigs as well as catches of largemouth bass last week.
Curlew Lake: Walleye and crappie bites reported with minnows the bait of choice.
Deerfield Reservoir: Solid ice and a perch bite that continues though fish are typically on the small side. The Gold Run area seems to be the hot spot and waxworms and red spikes the recommended baits. Also, a nice lake trout bite of 8-10 pounders reported near the Castle Creek inlet.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill activity continues on waxworms and small jigs continues worked at depths of 12-15 feet of water.
Pactola Reservoir: The main lake has finally frozen over though ice (1-2 inches) is not safe. Jenney Gulch remains the prime area (8-10-inch ice) with lakers being caught on chubs and a few northern are showing up in the gulch as well — a 35-inch lake trout and a 22-pound northern pike have been taken in recent weeks.
Roubaix Lake: Ten inches of ice on the lake and trout being taken on powerbait.
Sheridan Lake: An active bluegill bite reported in the north marina area with the fish located I 10-15 feet of water and responding to waxworms and red maggots. Also, northern pike activity in that same area and near Hwy. 385 working chubs at depths of 8-10 feet. And a reminder that while the lake does have solid ice, be sure to avoid pressure ridges.
Stockade Lake: Good ice — eight to 12 inches — reported and crappies showing up on small minnows and jigs. Northern pike activity as well with specimens in the 14-22 inches) range showing up on golden shiner.
Lake Oahe: Large areas of the lake are frozen over — back bays are safe though most elsewhere not. And with workable ice, northern pike are being taken with either hook and line or spearing as pike are roaming in search of vegetation for spawning following ice-out. Walleye activity on the lake is farther north toward Mobridge.
Sharpe: There were quite a few boats out below the dam last week with a decent walleye bite in progress near sandbars and current breaks. Activity tapered off midweek due to cold and win, a condition that will prevail into next week. Joe Creek and West Bend area do have workable ice though reports have been sketchy.
Lake Francis Case: Not much activity reported recently though at last report, walleye were being taken in the stilling basin below Ft. Thompson.
ICE FISHING TOURNAMENTS
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Fishing Derby: Sunday, Jan. 26 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.); $3,000 in cash and prizes; perch and northern pike divisions; two-man teams ($30/per team). Visit sdwalleyesunlimited.org or call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.