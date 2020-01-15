FISHING LINE

Warming temps on tap for next week should amp up the bite in area lakes and streams next week. Some of the larger lakes in the area have finally frozen over though remain unsafe other than in bays. And always with caution. Vehicles of all types are pretty pricey these days.

Smaller mountain lakes do have safe ice though as on larger bodies of water, pressure ridges, both overlapped and folder — are generally present and to be religiously avoided.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening during the last week. Or, at least as much as anglers are willing to tell.

Angostura Reservoir: Main lake is frozen over though ice is generally unsafe other than in bays, and then with caution. No reports received.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Anglers have been catching some nice-sized walleye — 19-inch range — below the dam. Lake wide the ice is solid (10-inch average) though there is a pressure ridge that runs from Gaden’s Point to the dam.