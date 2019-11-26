For anglers hoping to serve up some fish this weekend following Thursday’s Turkey Day feed, the cuts of fish will likely need to come from the freezer or super market as the weekend weather forecast would seem to indicate that hands will be tied up with a scoop shovel than a fishing pole.
And in addition to snow, finding a spot to fish may be a challenge as well as the area’s larger lakes do have some open water — though not always easily accessible — and ice buildups are not as yet safe. Best suggestions for fishermen who simply cannot stay away is to seek out the trout bite on lower elevation streams. Or test out the ice fishing gear—after very carefully checking ice depths—on small, higher elevation lakes such as Roubaix, Dalton, or Mitchell.
If need be.
Otherwise, will a good week for turkey with all the trimmings, leftovers, football, or facing the hoards in some early Christmas shopping.
Here’s a quick look at what’s been happening, or more likely, not.
Angostura Reservoir: No action to report though rather remarkable after a dismal summer, a few walleye have been showing up recently.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Remains at a standstill, a situation likely to remain until safe ice builds up.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity has been excellent throughout the hills. Snow and ice buildups are the potential wrecking balls depending upon elevation and snowfall amounts. Rapid Creek continues to be an excellent choice through town with either nymphs or streamers.
Deerfield Reservoir: No activity reported.
Pactola Reservoir: Plenty of rainbow trout activity reported. Fish have been nice-sized (16-20-inch range) and responsive to a variety of presentations.
Sheridan Lake: Does have ice though no activity was reported this week.
Stockade Lake: Does have fishable ice in spots (extreme caution is warranted).
Lake Oahe: A late season walleye bite has been in progress, particularly from mouth of Cheyenne northward though colder weather will put a damper on things for a while.
Lake Sharpe: As elsewhere in Central and Eastern South Dakota, weekend weather activity — cold with wind and snow — will curtain fishing activity for a while. Somewhat warmer weather predicted for next week will test current interest.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye are being caught near Chamberlain area—spinners and crawlers in 10-20 feet of water, and at locations farther south, anglers are finding success working crankbaits in 25-30 feet of water.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.