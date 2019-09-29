Any serious look at Black Hills big-game hunting has to start with the rifle deer season, a classic celebration of woodlands traditions including some deer camps that were established more than half a century ago.
The season lost some of its luster in the 1990s when the state Game, Fish & Parks Department responded to troubled times in the Black Hills deer herd by revamping the licensing process for the hills. It placed limits on the number of buck licenses sold and allowed some harvest of antlerless deer through a structured application system.
The move was a controversial break from tradition that riled up many deer hunters and meant that some members of long-standing deer camps would not draw a license on a given year. It was hard at first, but results matter. And the changes brought good results in the herd, and the feelings of hunters.
“There were a lot of deer camps that we broke up when we went to that system,” said Trenton Haffley, of GF&P in Rapid City. “But now a lot of them seem to be OK with the system. You might have to sit in camp one year without a tag, or maybe try to pick up a second license. But you’ll have a good opportunity the following year.”
The opportunities since that change are good and sometimes great. The management change has produced a healthier deer herd and better hunting overall. And there are more quality-sized white-tailed bucks than hunters were seeing near the end of the traditional licensing system.
“We don’t necessarily have age or size objects on bucks,” Haffley said. “But anecdotally the size and quality of whitetails we’re seeing come out of the Black Hills is tremendous. We try to balance that trophy quality buck with overall harvest opportunity. If you go too heavy on the bigger bucks, you might suffer in opportunity.”
The white-tailed deer continues to be the dominant deer species in the Black Hills. Haffley said overall population estimate on whitetails in the hills is about 70,000, and approaching the GF&P objective of 80,000.
Mule deer are much-less common in the hills, with a population estimated at 5,000 to 10,000. And their numbers are not on the rise.
“They’ve kind of stagnated,” Haffley said. “If we could figure out how to grow mule deer out in the Black Hills like we do in Rapid City, we’d be doing good.”
Mule deer are more common than whitetails in some parts of Rapid City, and monster-size bucks are regularly seen. There are trophy mule deer scattered across the hills, however, mostly in the area of the Jasper Burn but also in satellite populations in the right habitat elsewhere.
Overall success rate for deer hunters during the regular Black Hills rifle season has ranged in recent years from 57 percent to 72 percent. It was 64 percent in 2018 and at least a similar success rate is likely this year. The Black Hills rifle deer season runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.
The statewide archery deer season, including the Black Hills, runs from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1.
Black Hills elk
The elk herd across the hills is estimated at just below the GF&P objective of 7,000.
It’s still a hard license to draw, with hunters commonly applying for 15 to 20 years before they get a license. But then they have an 80% chance or better to score.
“You have to wait a long time to draw, but then you’ve got a really good chance of getting one,” Haffley said.
Getting an archery elk permit is getting more challenging, too.
“The last 10 years have seen an increase in all archery participation,” Haffley said. “Technology has made archery far more accessible for people. Used to be about 10 points would get you a license in any unit. Now a number of guys have gone 15 years without a draw. So it’s getting tougher.”
The archery elk season in the Black Hills opened Sept. 1 and closes Sept. 30.
Black Hills mountain lions
Once hotly controversial, the mountain-lion hunt has become a grudgingly accepted part of the season structure in the Black Hills since the first official season was established in 2005.
Hunters killed 21 lions during the Black Hills season last year, the lowest total in 10 years. The peak for lion harvest during the Black Hills season was 73 in 2012. At that point, GF&P was trying to reduce the lion population in the Black Hills. Now the lion population, estimated at about 260, is in the general range of GF&P management objectives.
Haffley believes the lion population is stable to increasingly slightly and has been for the last few years. The animals continue to wander far away from the Black Hills as well, and 10 lions were killed last year outside the hills in a prairie lion season that runs all year. The Black Hills season runs from Dec. 26 through March 31, but closes sooner if a set quota of lions is reached.
Bighorn sheep
It’s a limited season with great trophy potential for the few hunters lucky enough to get a permit. One of the four bighorn permits is sold at auction. This year that tag went for $89,000, with the proceeds going to help with bighorn research and management.
Three other bighorn tags tags were available in highly competitive drawings. Two of the tags are for a unit encompassing Custer County west of Highway 79, not including state and federal parks. The other tag is for a unit near but not including Badlands National Park.
The bighorn season runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
Mountain goats
There were two mountain goat tags available for this year in a drawing with close to 5,000 applicants. So chances of getting a tag were slim but trophy potential for the lucky two who did is high. “If you want to shoot a mountain goat, apply for a tag. The cost is $10 a year and you might hit the lottery,” Haffley says.
The season runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 anywhere in the Black Hills Fire Protection District outside of state and national parks.