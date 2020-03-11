GFP Commission continues nest predator bounty program for 2020

At their January meeting, the commission was provided a comprehensive summary on the 2019 Nest Predator Bounty Program and adopted a resolution to conduct the program again in 2020. Following a 60-day public comment period and a public hearing at their March meeting, the commission voted to move forward with the program.

“The bounty program has generated a lot of interest and passionate discussion,” said Kelly Hepler, Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks. “I am pleased with the commission’s decision to move forward with the program this year for a number of reasons, including removing nest predators from the landscape and increasing furbearer license sales. In addition, the opportunity to get youth involved in outdoor activities is very important to our department. The overwhelming support for the tradition of trapping and for removing predators from the landscape are opportunities our department wants to continue to offer.”