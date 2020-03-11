GFP Commission continues nest predator bounty program for 2020
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission has voted in favor of conducting a nest predator bounty program again in 2020.
At their January meeting, the commission was provided a comprehensive summary on the 2019 Nest Predator Bounty Program and adopted a resolution to conduct the program again in 2020. Following a 60-day public comment period and a public hearing at their March meeting, the commission voted to move forward with the program.
“The bounty program has generated a lot of interest and passionate discussion,” said Kelly Hepler, Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks. “I am pleased with the commission’s decision to move forward with the program this year for a number of reasons, including removing nest predators from the landscape and increasing furbearer license sales. In addition, the opportunity to get youth involved in outdoor activities is very important to our department. The overwhelming support for the tradition of trapping and for removing predators from the landscape are opportunities our department wants to continue to offer.”
The commission determined the following objectives for the 2020 program:
• Remove up to 50,000 nest predators from the landscape;
• Increase furbearer license sales by 5 percent;
• Double participation in the trapping education program ETHICS SD;
• Ensure 20 percent of bounty participants are under the age of 18.
“The nest predator bounty program has been a key component of my Second Century Initiative, which aims to get families outside together,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I’m pleased the GFP Commission has moved to continue this program and ensure trapping remains a part of South Dakota’s outdoor heritage.”
Program changes for 2020 include:
• An expenditure for five dollars per tail, not to exceed $250,000 for the bounty of nest predators.
• Participants under the age of 18 and landowners harvesting nest predators from their own land will not be required to have a license. All other participants must have a hunting, fishing, or furbearer license.
• The program will begin April 1 and close July 1, 2020, to coincide with the primary nesting season of pheasants, ducks, and other ground nesting birds.
• The method of take is expanded to include shooting of nest predators in addition to trapping.
Additional information and details on the program will be forthcoming.
Yellowstone biologists report first grizzly sighting of 2020
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Biologists have recorded a grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park, marking the first of the year in the park.
Biologists saw the bear Saturday near Grand Prismatic Spring, a hot spring in northwestern Wyoming, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
The sighting came one day before the first sighting of 2019, park officials said.
Male grizzly bears routinely come out of hibernation first beginning in March, and females with cubs emerge in April and May, experts said.
Park visitors should be cautious around bears as they will be hungry and could act aggressively when feeding, biologist Kerry Gunther said. Officials recommend visitors travel in groups and carry bear spray as a precaution.
The park could enforce visitor restrictions in areas where there are more carcasses and where more bears are likely, officials said. Those restrictions could start Tuesday in some areas.
State to stock Nebraska ponds, lakes with rainbow trout
LINCOLN, Neb. — Rainbow trout will be stocked later this month and in April at lakes and city ponds across the state.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said the trout are about 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) in length.
The rainbow stockings begin Monday at the Bridgeport State Recreation Area, at Terry's Pit in Terrytown and the Scottsbluff zoo pond.
Other stocking points include Auble Pound in Ord, Steinhart Park East Pond in Nebraska City and Such's Lake in Grand Island.
For more fishing and stocking information or to purchase a fishing permit, go online at the commission website.