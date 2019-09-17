GFP Commission proposes carcass changes
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission have proposed new regulations for the transportation and disposal of deer and elk carcasses from other states and hunting units within South Dakota's known endemic areas where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed. New regulations, if adopted, would not go into effect until the 2020 hunting seasons.
The commission proposed the following regulations to help reduce the spread of CWD.
To define the geographic area comprising South Dakota’s known CWD endemic area:
• Deer Hunting Units: CUD-CU1, BHD-BH1, BHD-BD1, BHD-BD2, WRD-02A, WRD-21A, WRD-21B, WRD-27A, WRD-27B and WRD-27L.
• Elk Hunting Units: CUE-CU1, CEE-CU1, BHE-H2, BHE-H3, BHE-H4, BHE-H5, BHE-H7, BHE-H9 and PRE-27A.
To establish carcass disposal requirements for hunters, taxidermists and game processors:
a) A hunter shall dispose of all remaining deer or elk carcass parts taken from another state, regardless of CWD status of the exporting state, or a known South Dakota CWD endemic area directly to or with a waste management provider that delivers to a permitted landfill when non-commercial meat processing and non-commercial taxidermy has concluded.
• Those deer and elk carcasses taken from a known South Dakota CWD endemic area that test negative for CWD from a verified test sponsored by the Department would be exempt from this disposal regulation.
• Any recipient of such gift of wildlife as described above shall follow this deer or elk carcass disposal requirement.
b) A wildlife processing facility shall dispose of all remaining deer or elk carcass parts taken from another state, regardless of CWD status of the exporting state, or a known South Dakota CWD endemic area directly to or with a waste management provider that delivers to a permitted landfill.
• Game processors licensed by U.S. Department of Agriculture or S.D. Animal Industry Board shall dispose of carcasses as required by the conditions associated with such license.
c) A taxidermist as defined by 41:09:11:02 shall dispose of all remaining deer or elk carcass parts taken from another state, regardless of CWD status of the exporting state, or a known South Dakota CWD endemic area directly to or with a waste management provider that delivers to a permitted landfill.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. CT at the AmericInn in Chamberlain. Comments can also be submitted online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence, and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
GFP Commission accepts petition to adjust dog training days on public lands
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission accepted a citizen petition to adjust the days when dog training on horseback can occur on public lands.
Current rules only allow dog trainers to ride horses while training dogs on public lands on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the first Friday of August through the first Sunday in September.
The petition requested a change from Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, citing the age of chicks in early August. The petitioner contends that disturbing young grouse or pheasants on three consecutive days could potentially break up covies, making birds more susceptible to predators.
The proposal for this rule change will be on the agenda of the GFP Commission’s next meeting, which will be held Oct. 3-4 at the AmericInn in Chamberlain Comments can also be submitted online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence, and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
GFP names Brad Janecke 2019 Wildlife Damage Specialist of the Year
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has named Brad Janecke as its 2019 Wildlife Damage Specialist of the Year. Janecke is stationed in Fort Pierre and serves producers in Stanley, Jones, and Western Lyman Counties. He has been with GFP since February of 2018 and is originally from Ridott, Illinois.
“Brad has been an invaluable addition to GFP and the Wildlife Damage Management program,” said Nathan Baker, Regional Terrestrial Resource Supervisor. “His work ethic and dedication to his position have earned him a high level of respect by both his co-workers and the producers that he works with.”
GFP relies on its wildlife damage specialists to work cooperatively with landowners to address all types of wildlife damage issues.