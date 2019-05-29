GFP finalizes extending trapping dates on public lands
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held a special teleconference meeting to reconsider rules they had previously passed at their April meeting.
Two of the finalizations are a part of Governor Noem’s Second Century Initiative.
The adopted rules were:
• to allow for the use of live traps on public lands and improved rights-of-ways through August 31. This was amended from the initial finalization to include only the use of live traps on public lands from May 1 – Aug. 31;
• to create three triple “super tag” licenses, consisting of an “any deer”, “any antelope”, and “any elk” license and to set application fees for these super tags at $10 for residents and $20 for nonresidents. Applications for these licenses would be unlimited and nonresidents would be eligible for one of the tags;
• to allow enrolled members of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe free access to West Bend Recreational Area.
The rules will now go back to the Interim Rules Review Committee for their approval.
GFP urges kayakers and canoeists to use caution
With the large amount of precipitation South Dakota has received this spring, many creeks and small streams are running at full force. While these areas may appear to be a great opportunity for outdoor recreation such as kayaking and canoeing; Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials are urging outdoor enthusiast to use caution when navigating these flowing waters.
“Folks need to be aware of potential dangers if they are going to venture out on some of these shallow running waters. There is no requirement for landowners to install gates in the fences that cross some of these small creeks and streams, so barbed wire fencing can be a real danger,” said GFP regional wildlife manager Emmett Keyser.
“Boaters should be aware of floating logs, debris, culverts, natural dams and other obstacles in these flooded, flowing waters. Many times these hazards are just under the surface. With the high water flows we’ve experienced this year, a canoe or kayak excursion can make for an enjoyable opportunity to get outside, but many times the conditions are more dangerous than they might appear,” Keyser said.
Labor Day camping reservations in state parks open soon
This weekend, the South Dakota State Parks are opening up camping reservations for Labor Day weekend.
Reservations for a Aug. 30 arrival open on June 1, at 6 a.m. MDT. Labor Day is one of the most popular camping weekends of the year, and spots fill up quickly.
To reserve your spot, visit campsd.com. Reservations open at 6 a.m. MDT, 90 days prior to arrival. Thereafter, reservations can be made 24 hours a day.
Camping fees are paid at the time a reservation is made, and a park entrance license is required in addition to camping fees.
Custer State Park is currently accepting reservations for all campsites. Group lodges at South Dakota state parks statewide are also accepting reservations at this time.
For more detailed information on making reservations or to view the 90-day window calendar, visit gfp.sd.gov.