GFP unveils plans for premiere firearm shooting facility north of Rapid City, begins fundraising

Funding from the state GFP is in addition to local community contributions totaling $250,000 to $300,000 as a match in order to qualify for the federal grant.

JLG Architects is working with developer Jim Scull, owner of Scull Construction and member of the state's Second Century Habitat Funds Board of Directors, on design and construction plans.

The planning and construction of the facility is something Matt Kammerer is watching closely. Kammerer lives with his wife and four children on the property adjacent to the shooting range site where they operate Kammerer Livestock, a 400-head Angus seedstock and commercial cattle operation that also include 250 sheep and a custom grazing business.

A creek cuts through the pastures that Kammerer fears will be polluted by lead from the leftover bullets.

He also has concerns with the current design which puts the long range parallel to Elk Vale Road.

Rumblings of developing a shooting range on Cassen's land started in January, Kammerer said. It wasn't until he and other neighboring landowners pressured Meade County Commissioners to discuss the shooting range facility plans with GFP during an open meeting that they began to learn more.