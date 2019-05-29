It was the 11th and 12th games of the season for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats, but head coach Kelvin Torve semi-jokingly said it feels like their season opener.
The Hardhats, however, are beginning to hit the baseball like they are in midseason form. Post 22 pounded out 25 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping Sioux Falls Post 15 West 16-10 and 13-3 Wednesday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Torve said how his team hit the ball was the secret of the first game, and of the day.
"We swang the bats today and we ran the bases well," Torve said between games. "They (West) are a good hitting team, but every time they scored, we answered. Our hitters had some confidence up there and they looked fairly comfortable at the plate. When they are confident and comfortable, good things will happen."
The weather has taken it's toll on any consistency early in the season, but Torve said it hasn't hampered the way they are swinging the bat.
"To me it feels like the first game of the year," Torve said. "We played Friday and prior to that it was 10 days, and prior to that we didn't play he weekend before. I swear it seems like we have had five or six opening days. But we played like we had played for a while, so hopefully this is a portent of things to come."
Post 22 infielder Ryan Bachman flexed his muscles like many of the Hardhats on the day, especially in the opener, as he finished with a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, knocking in four runs.
"We've been really talking about approach these last couple of days, just trying to stay at right center and not pulling off the ball," Bachman said. "I think we kind of trusted our hands and reacted and stuck with our approach tonight."
Post 22 needed to hit the ball like it did in the opener, as Post 15 hung in there before taking an 8-7 lead in the fourth inning. But the Hardhats responded with a nine-run bottom half of the inning and cruised to the win.
"We're a bunch of grinders. We grind out at-bats, we want to win," Bachman said. "We do it for each other and are trying to work hard for each other."
Bachman said his home run goes back to sticking with the approach.
"I got a good pitch to handle, 3-1, a positive count," he said. "I was able to put it over the wall. It helps a lot in the weight room. I wouldn't have got that ball out last year. Working with Scott (Benson) helped a lot. It really helps being in the weight room and being committed all season."
Torve said that Bachman's work ethic is off the charts.
"This is a culmination of a lot of hard work. He is going to continue to put it in and I think he is going to continue to play after Post 22," Torve said. "It is a testimony of his work ethic. Not just on the baseball field, but in the weight room and in the classroom."
Jace Caldwell and Alex Weaver both added two hits, Weaver driving in three runs and Caldwell two. Mason Messinger also knocked in a pair of runs as the Hardhats had 14 RBI out of their 16 runs.
Grady Gulberson had three hits and four RBI for West, while Mason Crow added a two-run home run in the top of the seventh.
Tad Scherbenske picked up the win, giving up five hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief of Isaac Arnold, who gave up seven hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.
In the nightcap, West jumped on Post 22 starting pitcher Jake Goble with the first four players reaching base. But Goble settled down after Post 15 scored one run and struck out the side to end the threat.
Post 22 responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and four each in the second and third innings to take control.
Goble would get the win, scattering three hits and three runs in four innings, striking our seven. Troy Wilhelm pitched the fifth for the Hardhats.
"Jake had a little hit of a slow start, but he competed," Torve said. "He hung in there and ended up throwing four innings when he threw a lot of pitches early. It started with him competing on the mound, and us competing at the plate. We played some different guys out there and they are contributed."
Bransen Kuehl had a big game, with three hits, three runs scored and three RBI. He hit a two-run home run in the second inning.
Alex Weaver also had three hits and four RBI, while Bridger Nesbit added two hits and three runs batted in.
"It is a long season and you don't want to peak in May, but today was sure encouraging," Torve said.
Post 22, 7-5, hosts Sioux Falls Post 15 East today in a single game at 10 a.m. The two teams were originally set to play Tuesday night in a doubleheader that was changed to a single game, before moving to Thursday.
The Hardhats will also host Renner Saturday for a double header and Harrisburg Sunday.
"We will play seven games in five days. Everybody is going to get to play and the pitchers need to be efficient with their pitches. This starts the grind. School is out and we will start playing five or six games a week," Torve said. "This is the fun part. This is fun when the weather warms up and the guys get a rhythm to the game, they get rhythm to their life."