HuntSAFE classes set for Rapid City

The proposal would have lengthened the hunting season by six weeks from Aug. 15 to March 31, and increase the individual hunting quota from five to 10 wolves affecting Region One, which covers Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties, commission officials said.

The two proposals received about 1,000 comments online and dozens during the meeting Thursday from people as far away as Arizona.

Some people agreed with the proposal to raise the harvest quota, arguing elk populations could suffer if wolf populations are not under control. Others disputed the proposal saying wolves contribute to local economies and are important to state history and culture.

The commission also voted to reduce quotas in two hunting districts north of Yellowstone National Park from two wolves to one.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks change invasive mussels rules

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana reservoir that had a suspicious result in testing for invasive mussels in 2016 has been cleared and the state has lifted a requirement for mandatory decontamination stations at the reservoir east of Helena.

Mussels were detected east of the Continental Divide in Tiber Reservoir and in Canyon Ferry east of Helena, the Missoulian reported Monday.