HuntSAFE classes set for Rapid City
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks will be hosting HuntSAFE classes in March and April.
The first class will be March 5-6 with classroom sessions from 5:30-9 p.m., with the range sessions March 7 from 8 a.m.-noon.
The second class is April 30-May 1 with the classroom session from 5:30-9 p.m. and the range sessions May 2 from 8 a.m.-noon.
The classroom sessions will be at Outdoor Campus West, located at 4130
Adventure Trail in Rapid City, while the range sessions is at the Rapid City Trap Club, located at 9200 South Hwy 79.
Students must attend all three sessions to receive their card. The class is designed for students 12 years of age or older or age 11 turning 12 before Dec. 31.
Online pre-registration is required and can be done at https://gfp.sd.gov/hunter-education
Wyoming Outdoor Expo returns to Casper
The largest celebration of Wyoming’s wildlife and wild places is coming again to Casper this spring as the official kick-off for the outdoor season. The Wyoming Outdoor Expo returns to the Casper Event Center May 7-9 with three days of outdoor and recreational activities for families and kids.
The event is open to the public on Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday with extended hours from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. On Friday evening beginning at 5 p.m., there will be a barbecue for the first 500 attendees. Schools can sign up to attend on Thursday or Friday until April 1; grants for transportation costs are available.
The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is free and boasts over 80 booths featuring hands-on activities and information to learn outdoor skills and explore outside. Participants of all ages and skill levels can visit booths to learn skills like fly casting, using binoculars, rock identification and following a blood trail.
During Expo, Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik will officially kick off Inspire a Kid, an initiative that connects youth and families to Wyoming’s wildlife to build the next generation of conservationists.
The Expo is an event in partnership between Game and Fish and the Wyoming State Parks’ Office of Outdoor Recreation. More details and a full schedule of events is posted at wyomingexpo.com.
Wolf hunting season extension rejected in northwest Montana
KALISPELL, Mont. — A proposal by wildlife managers to extend the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in northwestern Montana was rejected, a wildlife commission said.
The state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks voted Thursday to maintain the hunting and trapping seasons from Sept. 15 to March 15, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
The proposal would have lengthened the hunting season by six weeks from Aug. 15 to March 31, and increase the individual hunting quota from five to 10 wolves affecting Region One, which covers Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties, commission officials said.
The two proposals received about 1,000 comments online and dozens during the meeting Thursday from people as far away as Arizona.
Some people agreed with the proposal to raise the harvest quota, arguing elk populations could suffer if wolf populations are not under control. Others disputed the proposal saying wolves contribute to local economies and are important to state history and culture.
The commission also voted to reduce quotas in two hunting districts north of Yellowstone National Park from two wolves to one.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks change invasive mussels rules
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana reservoir that had a suspicious result in testing for invasive mussels in 2016 has been cleared and the state has lifted a requirement for mandatory decontamination stations at the reservoir east of Helena.
Mussels were detected east of the Continental Divide in Tiber Reservoir and in Canyon Ferry east of Helena, the Missoulian reported Monday.
Canyon Ferry was removed Friday from a list of bodies of water confirmed or suspected for aquatic invasive mussels after it recorded a suspicious result in 2016, the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.
Aquatic mussels have no natural predators and can clog water pipes and displace native species.