Structural concerns stemming from the combination of heavy spring and summer rainfall and last winter’s runoff has resulted in the closure of Newell Lake in Butte County to public access, according to a news release from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Dept.
GF&P regional fisheries supervisor Jake Davis said high water levels this spring severely damaged the lake’s outlet structure.
This fall GF&P officers attempted to draw down the lake to create additional storage for the upcoming spring run-off, but the draw-down revealed additional issues with the dam’s integrity.
“As a result of this, the decision has been made to continue to drain the lake and close it to the public until further notice,” Davis said in a GF&P news release.
The lake is located 8 miles north of Newell and two miles east of state Highway 79.
According to lake-link.com the 186-acre lake normally has a maximum depth of 25 feet, with an average depth of 12 feet, and is a fishery for Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Northern Pike, Yellow Perch and Saugeye.
For more information, contact Davis at Jake.Davis@state.sd.us.