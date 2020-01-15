Noem appoints Spring to Game, Fish and Parks Commission

Governor Kristi Noem announced today that she has appointed Chuck Spring of Union Center to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission.

Spring is a lifetime rancher from Union Center and has previously served on the West River Deer Task Force and Depredation Committee with GFP. He runs a cow/calf operation with his three sons, who are the fourth generation on the ranch after his family homesteaded in the area in the late 1800s.

“I am an avid hunter and have always been passionate about the outdoors,” said Spring. “I want to preserve and improve that legacy for my kids and grandkids. I hope my ideas and service to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission can make things better for future generations.”

Spring and his wife Claireen have been married for 45 years. In addition to the three sons on the ranch, the Springs have a daughter who lives in Spearfish.

Spring replaces Scott Phillips on the commission and will attend his first commission meeting today in Pierre. His term will expire in 2024.